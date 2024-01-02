NTA Tightens Security Measures for JEE-Main Exam

In a significant move geared towards securing the integrity of India’s highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rolled out stricter guidelines for the examination process. These enhanced security measures encompass mandatory frisking and biometric attendance verification for candidates, applicable not only before the exam commences but also post any toilet breaks.

Guarding the Credibility of the JEE-Main

For the first time, the JEE-Main will be conducted in new test centers located in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, and Tura, Meghalaya. The primary intent behind these stringent guidelines is to thwart any unfair practices and uphold the credibility of the examination, which serves as a crucial gateway for students aspiring to secure seats in esteemed engineering colleges across the country. The same procedures will also be applied to officials from the NTA, ensuring an all-round integrity of the examination process.

Additional Regulations and COVID-19 Safety Measures

Beyond the biometric protocols, the NTA has also outlined certain dos and don’ts for the examination, including specific dress code regulations. Shoes with thick soles and garments with large buttons have been prohibited, and candidates are not allowed to carry certain items into the examination hall. These regulations are part of the NTA’s comprehensive strategy to prevent any potential malpractice during the examination process.

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the NTA has also incorporated COVID-19 safety measures, along with a list of items that the candidates should carry to the test center, ensuring the health and safety of all the participants in the examination process.

A Look at Other Upcoming Examinations

The article also shed light on other upcoming examinations, including JEE Advanced 2024, BITSAT 2024, SRMJEEE 2024, COMEDK UGET 2024, TNEA 2023, WBJEE 2024, VITEEE 2024, and MHT CET 2024, providing a comprehensive overview of the testing landscape for aspiring engineering students.