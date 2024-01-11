NTA Releases CGPDTM Prelims Result 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has disclosed the results for the 2023 preliminary examination of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM). The much-anticipated results were announced on January 10, 2024, and uploaded on the official website for candidates to access. Using their application number and date of birth as login credentials, candidates can now check their performance.

Competitive Examination and Results

A staggering total of 89,567 candidates appeared for the examination, competing for 553 available positions. The examination was held on December 21, 2023. The candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination are now eligible to advance to the main examination. The main examination is divided into two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, and is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2024.

Qualifying Criteria and Further Process

The qualifying criteria for the CGPDTM Prelims are category-specific. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to score at least 30%, while those from OBC/EWS categories need to achieve a minimum of 25%. Candidates from other categories need to secure at least a 20% score to pass. Those who meet these requirements will then be eligible for the main examination. The merit list for the examination is expected to be announced by the third week of January 2024.

Looking Ahead

The results act as an important determinant for the candidates, paving their way to the main examination. The exact cutoff marks will be available with the prelims result, and those who qualify will be called for the Mains. The candidates who pass the main examination will be eligible for the 553 vacancies available for the role of Patent and Design Examiners at the CGPDTM.