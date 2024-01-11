en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

NTA Releases CGPDTM Prelims Result 2023

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
NTA Releases CGPDTM Prelims Result 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has disclosed the results for the 2023 preliminary examination of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM). The much-anticipated results were announced on January 10, 2024, and uploaded on the official website for candidates to access. Using their application number and date of birth as login credentials, candidates can now check their performance.

Competitive Examination and Results

A staggering total of 89,567 candidates appeared for the examination, competing for 553 available positions. The examination was held on December 21, 2023. The candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination are now eligible to advance to the main examination. The main examination is divided into two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, and is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2024.

Qualifying Criteria and Further Process

The qualifying criteria for the CGPDTM Prelims are category-specific. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to score at least 30%, while those from OBC/EWS categories need to achieve a minimum of 25%. Candidates from other categories need to secure at least a 20% score to pass. Those who meet these requirements will then be eligible for the main examination. The merit list for the examination is expected to be announced by the third week of January 2024.

Looking Ahead

The results act as an important determinant for the candidates, paving their way to the main examination. The exact cutoff marks will be available with the prelims result, and those who qualify will be called for the Mains. The candidates who pass the main examination will be eligible for the 553 vacancies available for the role of Patent and Design Examiners at the CGPDTM.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Beloved Teacher Receives Motorcycle as Farewell Gift from Karnataka Village
In the remote Vallur village of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, a poignant ceremony unfolded as the community bid adieu to Santosh Kanchan, a beloved teacher who served their village school for 16 years. His tenure, marked by dedication and a friendly bond with his students and the locals, culminated in an emotional farewell highlighted by
Beloved Teacher Receives Motorcycle as Farewell Gift from Karnataka Village
Cracking the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Expert Strategies and Preparation Tips
33 mins ago
Cracking the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Expert Strategies and Preparation Tips
New Hampshire's Winter Storm, Keene's Loss, and Upcoming Events
34 mins ago
New Hampshire's Winter Storm, Keene's Loss, and Upcoming Events
Unlocking Success in Applications to India's Top Liberal Arts Universities
19 mins ago
Unlocking Success in Applications to India's Top Liberal Arts Universities
Lakshadweep Students in Academic Limbo Due to College Affiliation Changes
29 mins ago
Lakshadweep Students in Academic Limbo Due to College Affiliation Changes
NiMet and UNIZIK Collaborate to Construct Weather Station for Agricultural Support
31 mins ago
NiMet and UNIZIK Collaborate to Construct Weather Station for Agricultural Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
28 seconds
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
32 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
45 seconds
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
48 seconds
Mother's Horror: Live Insects Found in Sainsbury's Rice Packet
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
1 min
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
1 min
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov Poised for a UFC Comeback? Chael Sonnen Fuels Speculation
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
1 min
Kids Tennis Day: A Fun-Filled Prelude to the 2024 Australian Open
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
1 min
Albion Rovers Appoint Robert Cameron as Interim Chairman
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
1 min
Jordan Henderson in Advanced Transfer Talks with Juventus
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
32 seconds
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
21 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app