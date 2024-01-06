NTA Opens Image Correction Window for JEE Main 2024 Session 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated an image correction process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024, Session 1. This move allows candidates to update their photographs according to required specifications and avoid application rejection. The image correction window, accessible since January 4, 2024, is set to close on January 6, 2024.

Conforming to Image Specifications

Applicants are urged to adhere to specific guidelines for their photographs. These include passport-sized photos with 80% face visibility against a white background. Regularly used spectacles are permissible, while Polaroid and computer-generated photos are not. Failure to comply with these guidelines might lead to the rejection of the application.

Rectifying Image Discrepancies

Candidates can rectify their images by logging into jeemain.nta.ac.in using their application number and password. The NTA has opened this correction window to ensure the smooth processing of applications, strictly for image specifications. It is essential to note that changes to other details in the application form are not permitted during this correction process.

Correcting Images: A One-Time Facility

This correction window is a one-time facility, and no other changes can be made to the application form after the correction date. Any issues with the correction process can be addressed to the NTA for assistance. The exam date for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is scheduled for January 24, 2024, with exams continuing until February 1.

As the clock ticks towards the deadline, candidates are advised to make the necessary corrections and ensure their applications meet the required specifications. This proactive step by the NTA aids in avoiding potential issues with application processing and paves the way for a smooth examination experience for the candidates.