en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

NTA Opens Image Correction Window for JEE Main 2024 Session 1

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
NTA Opens Image Correction Window for JEE Main 2024 Session 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated an image correction process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024, Session 1. This move allows candidates to update their photographs according to required specifications and avoid application rejection. The image correction window, accessible since January 4, 2024, is set to close on January 6, 2024.

Conforming to Image Specifications

Applicants are urged to adhere to specific guidelines for their photographs. These include passport-sized photos with 80% face visibility against a white background. Regularly used spectacles are permissible, while Polaroid and computer-generated photos are not. Failure to comply with these guidelines might lead to the rejection of the application.

Rectifying Image Discrepancies

Candidates can rectify their images by logging into jeemain.nta.ac.in using their application number and password. The NTA has opened this correction window to ensure the smooth processing of applications, strictly for image specifications. It is essential to note that changes to other details in the application form are not permitted during this correction process.

Correcting Images: A One-Time Facility

This correction window is a one-time facility, and no other changes can be made to the application form after the correction date. Any issues with the correction process can be addressed to the NTA for assistance. The exam date for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is scheduled for January 24, 2024, with exams continuing until February 1.

As the clock ticks towards the deadline, candidates are advised to make the necessary corrections and ensure their applications meet the required specifications. This proactive step by the NTA aids in avoiding potential issues with application processing and paves the way for a smooth examination experience for the candidates.

0
Education India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Teen smoking remains a significant public health concern, with detrimental effects spanning individual health and the broader society. To tackle this growing issue, it is essential to adopt a comprehensive approach that addresses the multifaceted factors influencing teen behavior. An Educative Approach to Tackling Teen Smoking Integral to the battle against teen smoking are educational
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
15 mins ago
Europe's Libraries Transformed: From Book Repositories to Urban Living Rooms
Singapore Legal Fraternity Embraces Mandatory Ethics Education
20 mins ago
Singapore Legal Fraternity Embraces Mandatory Ethics Education
Career Advancement in 2024: Insights from Experts
5 mins ago
Career Advancement in 2024: Insights from Experts
Harold Hamm's $50 Million Bid to Draw Generation Z to the Oil and Gas Industry
6 mins ago
Harold Hamm's $50 Million Bid to Draw Generation Z to the Oil and Gas Industry
Mini Tangerines: Young Explorers in the Snowy Landscapes of Heilongjiang
10 mins ago
Mini Tangerines: Young Explorers in the Snowy Landscapes of Heilongjiang
Latest Headlines
World News
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
1 min
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
2 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
2 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
Understanding Thinning Eyebrows with Age: Causes and Solutions
3 mins
Understanding Thinning Eyebrows with Age: Causes and Solutions
Washington Commanders Part Ways with Coach Ron Rivera Amid Leadership Shake-Up
3 mins
Washington Commanders Part Ways with Coach Ron Rivera Amid Leadership Shake-Up
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
4 mins
Arab Parliament Condemns U.S. Stance on Religious Freedom in Algeria Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
6 mins
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
7 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app