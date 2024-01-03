NTA Declares Stage I Exam Dates for CUREC 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the dates for the much-anticipated Central Universities Recruitment Examination (CUREC) 2023‘s Stage I exam. The critical milestone in the recruitment series for Non-Teaching Group B and Group C positions across six Central Universities, the exam is scheduled for the 25th of January, 2024.

Objective Type Computer-Based Test (CBT)

The Stage I exam, designed as an Objective Type Computer-Based Test (CBT), will sieve out the best from the plethora of candidates. This methodical approach ensures that only the most deserving aspirants proceed to the next round, a transparent testament to the NTA’s commitment to merit over matter.

Admit Cards and Exam Details

Aspirants are advised to keep a keen eye on the official NTA website for the examination notice and other pertinent details. The admit cards, the golden keys to the examination hall, will be disseminated to the candidates three days before the exam date. These cards are non-negotiable for entry into the exam and are to be maintained with utmost care.

Impact on Aspirants

This announcement holds momentous importance for those with their sights set on securing administrative roles in the participating Central Universities. Not only does it mark a significant date in their calendars, but it also sets the pace for the final lap of their preparation. As the countdown to the 25th of January begins, the aspirants enter a critical phase of their journey, where every minute counts.