Education

NTA Announces Deadline for NIFT 2024 Entrance Exam Registration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:03 am EST
NTA Announces Deadline for NIFT 2024 Entrance Exam Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important reminder for aspiring fashion designers and fashion industry hopefuls. The registration process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 is nearing its close. Candidates interested in establishing a career in fashion design have until January 3, 2024, to register for the entrance exam on the official NIFT website, nift.ac.in.

Final Call for Registrations

The initial deadline for registrations is fast approaching. However, those who miss this date aren’t completely out of luck. They can still submit their applications with a late fee until January 8, 2024. An application portal will be open between January 10 and January 12, 2024, allowing applicants to make corrections to their submissions.

Exam Details

The Computer Based Test (CBT) Entrance Examination for all Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Programs is scheduled for February 5, 2024. Admit cards will be released in the third week of January 2024, providing candidates with ample time to prepare their logistics for the exam.

Application Fees and Eligibility

The application fees vary depending on the category of the candidate. Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates are required to pay ₹3000, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates have a fee of ₹1500. Candidates applying for both B.Des. and B.F.Tech. programs under the Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) category need to shell out ₹4500.

Age restrictions are in place for UG programs, with the age limit set at under 24 years as of August 1 of the admission year. Interestingly, no age restriction is in place for PG programs, opening the doors to a wider range of candidates.

Next Steps

The NTA’s announcement also includes a direct link to the application portal and a step-by-step guide for the application process, aiming to streamline the process for all candidates. As the clock ticks down to the registration deadline, the race is on for aspiring fashion professionals to secure their spot in the NIFT 2024 entrance exam.

Education Fashion India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

