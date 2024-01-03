NSO Group in Hot Water: Pegasus Surveillance Sparks Global Controversy

The Israeli malware developer, NSO Group, is at the epicenter of a global controversy after leaked documents implicated their software, Pegasus, in the surveillance of journalists, lawyers, activists, and politicians. The ensuing international backlash has seen the company face sanctions, lawsuits, and government investigations.

India’s Supreme Court Steps In

Despite the Indian government’s reticence, the country’s Supreme Court has initiated a notable investigation into the NSO Group’s activities. In the wake of Apple Inc warning Indian journalists and politicians about hacking attempts, the Modi government critiqued Apple, instigating an investigation into the tech giant’s device security. Instead of addressing the alleged misuse of surveillance technology, the government has attempted to minimize the political fallout by pressuring Apple India to modify its notification program.

Apple’s Stand Against Surveillance

Apple Inc took a stand against the NSO Group by initiating legal action and implementing a notification program to alert users of state-sponsored hacking attempts. This initiative led to notifications across countries including Poland, Thailand, El Salvador, and Uganda. Apple’s refusal to back down has underscored the alleged misuse of surveillance technology by the Indian government, reinforcing the citizens’ distrust towards their government.

NSO Group’s Dubious Claims

NSO Group maintains that it sells its software exclusively to governments for combating terrorism and serious crimes. However, the evidence suggests a rampant misuse of its technology for purposes beyond its proclaimed intent. Over 600 politicians and government officials, 189 journalists, 85 human rights activists, and 65 business executives worldwide have been identified as potential targets of the Pegasus spyware.