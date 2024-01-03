en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

NSO Group in Hot Water: Pegasus Surveillance Sparks Global Controversy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
NSO Group in Hot Water: Pegasus Surveillance Sparks Global Controversy

The Israeli malware developer, NSO Group, is at the epicenter of a global controversy after leaked documents implicated their software, Pegasus, in the surveillance of journalists, lawyers, activists, and politicians. The ensuing international backlash has seen the company face sanctions, lawsuits, and government investigations.

India’s Supreme Court Steps In

Despite the Indian government’s reticence, the country’s Supreme Court has initiated a notable investigation into the NSO Group’s activities. In the wake of Apple Inc warning Indian journalists and politicians about hacking attempts, the Modi government critiqued Apple, instigating an investigation into the tech giant’s device security. Instead of addressing the alleged misuse of surveillance technology, the government has attempted to minimize the political fallout by pressuring Apple India to modify its notification program.

Apple’s Stand Against Surveillance

Apple Inc took a stand against the NSO Group by initiating legal action and implementing a notification program to alert users of state-sponsored hacking attempts. This initiative led to notifications across countries including Poland, Thailand, El Salvador, and Uganda. Apple’s refusal to back down has underscored the alleged misuse of surveillance technology by the Indian government, reinforcing the citizens’ distrust towards their government.

NSO Group’s Dubious Claims

NSO Group maintains that it sells its software exclusively to governments for combating terrorism and serious crimes. However, the evidence suggests a rampant misuse of its technology for purposes beyond its proclaimed intent. Over 600 politicians and government officials, 189 journalists, 85 human rights activists, and 65 business executives worldwide have been identified as potential targets of the Pegasus spyware.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has publicly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address an issue he deems as unfair in the distribution of tax devolution to Karnataka. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the state’s portion of taxes has been on a downward trend, causing a significant deficit in the state’s income. Despite Kannadigas contributing a substantial
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Western Railway Adjusts Timings of Six Local Services from January 4th
19 mins ago
Western Railway Adjusts Timings of Six Local Services from January 4th
Pondicherry Inter-District T20: PSXI and YXI Emerge Victorious
21 mins ago
Pondicherry Inter-District T20: PSXI and YXI Emerge Victorious
Man in Ahmedabad Sentenced For 'Triple Talaq' in Landmark Ruling
2 mins ago
Man in Ahmedabad Sentenced For 'Triple Talaq' in Landmark Ruling
Kundan Green Energy Bolsters Hydropower Capacity in Sikkim with Two New Projects
3 mins ago
Kundan Green Energy Bolsters Hydropower Capacity in Sikkim with Two New Projects
Maratha Community's History Campaign Unveils 'Kunbi' References but Misses Leader's Own Lineage
13 mins ago
Maratha Community's History Campaign Unveils 'Kunbi' References but Misses Leader's Own Lineage
Latest Headlines
World News
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
1 min
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
1 min
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
1 min
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
2 mins
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
2 mins
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
2 mins
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
2 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cornerback Patrick Peterson Wins 'The Chief' Award for Media Cooperation
TPC Racing: Shaping Motorsport Legacy and Boosting Local Economy
2 mins
TPC Racing: Shaping Motorsport Legacy and Boosting Local Economy
Sotheby's to Auction Michael Jordan's Championship Sneakers in 'Dynasty Collection'
3 mins
Sotheby's to Auction Michael Jordan's Championship Sneakers in 'Dynasty Collection'
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
37 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
39 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
58 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app