en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NSEIndia Tests Disaster Recovery Site with Special Saturday Trading Session

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:13 pm EST
NSEIndia Tests Disaster Recovery Site with Special Saturday Trading Session

In a critical move to test its operational readiness and resilience, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSEIndia) has declared a special live trading session on Saturday, January 20, 2024. This session, standing apart from the typical Monday to Friday operation of stock exchanges, is designed to include an intraday switch over to a Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

Disaster Recovery: A Backup for Unforeseen Disruptions

A DR site is essentially a backup facility, equipped to take over operations in the event of a system failure or other disruptive incidents at the primary site. In a world where technological failures can happen unexpectedly, having a reliable backup is not just a luxury, but a necessity.

Minimizing Impact on Regular Trading Activities

By conducting this live drill on a non-working day, the NSEIndia aims to minimize the impact on regular trading activities. The focus here is to ensure that the exchange’s systems can handle an emergency transition smoothly and without causing significant disruption to the regular trading activities.

Ensuring Market Integrity and Safeguarding Investor Interests

This step is a proactive measure by the exchange to protect investors’ interests and maintain market integrity. The test session is designed to ensure that trading activities can continue with minimal interruption, even in the face of potential challenges. The NSEIndia’s forward-looking approach underlines the exchange’s commitment to providing a robust, reliable trading platform for its participants.

0
Business Disaster India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market

By Rizwan Shah

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare ...
@Business · 1 hour
Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare ...
heart comment 0
Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Safak Costu

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts
Walmart Ascends as America’s Largest Grocer Amid Inflation

By BNN Correspondents

Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
11 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
14 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
21 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
21 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
28 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
29 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
30 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
42 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
1 hour
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app