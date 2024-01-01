NSE Introduces Innovative Block Mechanism Trading in Secondary Markets

The dawn of 2024 marks a significant stride in the Indian capital markets as the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announces the successful launch of a new block mechanism for trading in the secondary markets. This innovative system, known as the Beta version of Trading through Block Mechanism, promises to enhance the Indian securities markets by offering greater convenience and security to investors.

Revolutionising Trading through Block Mechanism

The NSE’s new block mechanism is a pivotal project of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It seeks to provide an Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like feature for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the stock market. This novel feature allows investors to block funds in their bank accounts, which are only debited by the clearing corporation at the time of trade settlement on a T+1 cycle. This means trades are settled merely one trading day after the transaction date, ensuring funds and securities are moved from investor accounts only upon the explicit instructions of the clearing corporation and to the extent of their trading obligations.

Approval and Availability

It’s worth noting that this groundbreaking project has received the nod from both the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is available for use on UPI apps such as BHIM, Groww, and YES PAY NEXT, with Groww serving as the brokerage app. Customers of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank can also access this facility, further expanding its reach.

Implications for India’s Capital Markets

The successful introduction of the block mechanism trading system signifies a significant leap forward in the technical advancement of India’s capital markets. Alongside enhancing the trading experience, it ensures robust security measures, thereby safeguarding investor interests. The launch of this mechanism also demonstrates India’s commitment to embracing technology to revamp its financial markets, setting the stage for further innovations in the future.