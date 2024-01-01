NSE Introduces Block Mechanism: A New Era for Trading in India

With the dawn of the new year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has introduced a groundbreaking trading mechanism for its secondary markets. This innovative development, which began its beta version on January 1, 2024, is designed to take the Indian capital markets’ technology infrastructure to new heights. The block mechanism aims to provide investors with a more streamlined trading experience, bridging the gap between technology and finance.

Revolutionizing Trading with the Block Mechanism

The key feature of this mechanism is that it allows investors to block funds in their bank accounts for trading, with the funds only moving when instructed by the clearing corporation and only to the extent required to cover their trade obligations. This system operates on a T+1 settlement cycle, meaning trades will be settled one day after the transaction is made. It’s a step forward in making trading more efficient, secure, and user-friendly.

Collaboration of Big Names

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has engineered this block mechanism as part of its ambitious project to introduce an Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like feature for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the secondary market. This initiative has received the green light from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), signalling a collaborative effort to enhance the trading experience.

Availability and Accessibility

This pilot facility is accessible through UPI apps such as BHIM, Groww, and YES PAY NEXT, with Groww serving as the brokerage app. Moreover, customers of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank can also benefit from this new facility, making it accessible to a wider audience. The launch of the block mechanism is a significant move towards digitizing the trading experience, further solidifying India’s position in the global financial market.