NPCIL Sets Ambitious Target for Green Power Generation

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has declared a formidable target: to generate 22,000 megawatts of electricity by the fiscal year 2031-32. This announcement, made by NPCIL's chairman and managing director, Bhuvan Chand Pathak, at the 32nd National Laser Symposium held at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), underlines India's drive towards sustainable development and a reduction in its carbon footprint.

NPCIL's Ambitious Plan

The NPCIL's goal of producing 22,000 megawatts of electricity within the next decade is a vigorous step towards enhancing India's self-reliance in clean and green power sources. With 23 nuclear energy reactors currently contributing 7,000 MW of electricity, the corporation is already an active contributor to the national power supply. Nuclear energy is currently responsible for two percent of the total electricity generated in the country. The plan to add to this percentage signals a decisive shift towards renewable energy sources.

Future Prospects

As part of its ambitious plan, the NPCIL has 19 new plants in the pipeline, slated to be operational by 2026-27. Among these is the establishment of the Chutka Nuclear Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh. The combination of these new plants and the existing reactors will significantly bolster India's nuclear power output, positioning the country as a major player in the field of sustainable energy.

A Global Trend

This move by NPCIL is reflective of a growing global trend towards environmental responsibility. With the harmful impacts of fossil fuels becoming increasingly apparent, nations around the world are turning to clean, sustainable energy sources. NPCIL's goal is not just an ambitious undertaking for India but also a symbol of the country's commitment to global sustainability efforts.