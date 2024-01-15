en English
Agriculture

Nova AgriTech Propels Forward with its IPO Subscription

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Nova AgriTech Propels Forward with its IPO Subscription

Indian agri-input manufacturer, Nova AgriTech, is gearing up to unveil its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription. The subscription window is slated to open from January 22 to January 24, with allocations for anchor investors penciled in for January 19. Details reveal the IPO comprises a fresh equity issue of Rs 112 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 77.5 lakh shares by the sole selling shareholder, Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao.

Share Distribution and Company Focus

The price band for the IPO is yet to be announced, but the share distribution scheme has been charted out. It designates 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35% for retail investors. Nova AgriTech’s significant focus is on delivering sustainable and balanced agricultural products, backed by a technology-driven approach. The company’s commitment to extensive research and development (R&D) has resulted in securing a total of 720 product registrations across various categories, including soil health, crop nutrition, and crop protection.

Funding Allocation and Financial Performance

The funds procured from the fresh issue will be directed towards investments in subsidiaries, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Nova AgriTech’s financial performance for the year ending 2023 reported a 13% increase in revenue to Rs 210 crore and a 50% profit surge to Rs 20.48 crore. For the half-year period ending September 2023, the company recorded revenue of Rs 103 crore and a profit of Rs 10.3 crore.

The Role of Keynote Financial Services and Bajaj Capital

Keynote Financial Services and Bajaj Capital are the entrusted entities managing the book-running process, while Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the offer. The promising IPO of Nova AgriTech marks a significant development in the agri-tech investment landscape, reinforcing the importance of technology and sustainability in the future of agriculture.

Agriculture Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

