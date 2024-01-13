en English
India

Northern India’s Key Dams Register Significant Water Level Variations Amid Dry Weather

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Northern India’s Key Dams Register Significant Water Level Variations Amid Dry Weather

As Northern India grapples with dry weather conditions, a striking discrepancy in water levels across key dams is coming to light. According to the Central Water Commission’s data gathered on January 11, Thein Dam in Punjab is suffering under the weight of the dry spell, with its water level plunging to 38 percent below the standard for this time of year. The dam currently holds a mere 0.58 billion cubic meters (BCM) against a full reservoir level of 2.34 BCM.

An Uneven Picture

In stark contrast, the Bhakra Nangal Dam in Himachal Pradesh is only slightly parched, with water levels 7 percent below average. Further bucking the trend, the Pong Dam, also in Himachal Pradesh, has water levels surging above normal by 21 percent. These three dams, pivotal to the region, collectively boast an irrigation potential for over a million hectares and a combined hydropower capacity of 2,375 MW.

The Rain Deficit: A Growing Concern

However, the problem lies in the fact that rainfall, a crucial source of water for Thein and Pong dams, has been critically low in the northern states. Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have been particularly hard hit, experiencing a staggering shortfall of 85 and 70 percent respectively in December 2023.

Extended Forecast: Cold and Severe Cold Day Conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an extension to its forecast for cold and severe cold day conditions in the northwestern regions of India for an additional three days. The areas expected to be most impacted include Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana, where dense fog and ground frost conditions are anticipated. Minimum temperatures have dipped below normal, with Haryana registering a chilling 0.4 degree Celsius and Punjab not far behind at 1.4 degrees Celsius. Visibility has been severely compromised, dropping to less than 50 meters in some areas due to heavy fog. A glimmer of hope rests on the IMD’s prediction of light rainfall or snowfall in isolated areas over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, as another Western Disturbance is forecasted to affect the region from January 16.

India Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

