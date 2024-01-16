Northern India's Cold Wave Disrupts Over 160 Flights Amid Dense Fog

The cold wave sweeping across Northern India has resulted in significant disruptions, with over 160 flights affected due to poor visibility and adverse weather conditions. Passengers have been left in limbo, with advice to keep updated with their respective airlines about potential alterations in their travel schedules. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued stringent warnings, including orange and red alerts anticipating dense fog and chilling conditions in key regions like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

Advertisment

Impact on Transportation

The weather department has cautioned that foggy conditions may wreak havoc on airports, highways, and railway routes throughout several states, leading to inevitable delays and disruptions in travel. With the mercury dipping between 2-5 degrees Celsius, severe cold wave conditions have shrouded vast swathes of Northern India. IMD Scientist Soma Sen has projected a marginal rise in temperature by 1 degree Celsius in Delhi and North India, yet the foggy situation is expected to persist.

Ripple Effects on Roads and Rails

Advertisment

The dense fog has not only encumbered air travel but has also severely affected road and rail traffic. Nearly 30 trains destined for Delhi have been delayed by up to six hours due to the lack of visibility. Several flights have had to be diverted or delayed at the Delhi airport owing to the persistent foggy weather.

Future Predictions and Precautions

According to the IMD, the current dense fog conditions are likely to persist over North India for the next five days. In an effort to mitigate passenger inconvenience, war rooms are set to be established at six major metro airports. This move aims to address any issues arising from the weather disruptions and ensure the smooth operation of travel services amidst the ongoing cold wave.