Northern India Gripped by Intense Cold Wave as New Year Begins

An intense cold wave has ushered in the New Year in northern India, with regions including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Kashmir grappling with harsh weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for these areas on January 1, indicating severe cold wave conditions.

Chilling Forecast

In the wake of the IMD’s alert, Punjab was expected to experience cold wave conditions from January 2-4, while Haryana was forecasted to face similar weather until January 4. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh were anticipated to undergo severe cold conditions on January 1, leading the IMD to issue an orange alert for these states, along with Bihar.

Plunging Temperatures

Despite a dry start to the New Year, the cold wave in Kashmir intensified with temperatures falling two to three degrees below freezing. The plains saw no snowfall, and the upper reaches received less snow than usual by December’s end, contributing to the drop in temperatures. Srinagar, for instance, recorded temperatures as low as minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Punjab and Haryana too faced cold weather on January 1, with cities recording temperatures ranging from 6 to 9.2 degrees Celsius, along with shallow fog. Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, reported a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, with some regions recording lows of 5.6 degrees.

Predicted Rainfall

The IMD also predicted isolated light rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh from January 1-3 due to easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Additionally, moderate to heavy rain was expected in Lakshwadeep in the next 24 hours.

The chilling weather conditions and dense fog have greatly impacted daily life, including disrupting train and flight services in Delhi and neighboring states. The visibility levels dropped to 200 meters or less in several places in northern India, adding to the weather-induced chaos. As the first week of the New Year unfolds, temperatures in the northern half of the country are forecasted to remain in the 6-9 degree Celsius range, extending the cold wave conditions for several more days.