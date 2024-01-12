en English
Northern Army Commander Reviews Anti-Terror Plan for 2024: Focus on Jammu’s Security

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Northern Army Commander Reviews Anti-Terror Plan for 2024: Focus on Jammu's Security

In a recent review of anti-terror operational plans for 2024, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the Northern Army Commander, emphasized the crucial need for understanding the changing environment and responding effectively to security challenges. The focal point of his visit was the Rajouri-Poonch region, an area infamous for its security issues and heightened terrorist attacks.

Operational Readiness in the Face of Adversity

The Army Commander’s tour of the forward areas in the Rajouri sector provided him with first-hand insight into the operational readiness of the forces. The region has seen an increase in terrorist attacks in the last few years, culminating in the loss of 19 soldiers in 2023 alone. Security forces have retaliated by eliminating over 30 terrorists in the area, demonstrating their preparedness and determination to protect the region.

Strat 24: A Strategy for the Future

Dwivedi chaired a high-level meeting that saw attendance from senior officials such as J-K DGP R R Swain and ADG Vijay Kumar. Here, he introduced ‘Strat 24’, a novel strategy aimed at countering India’s adversaries and terrorism. The strategy also focuses on the synergy and cooperation among security forces, police, CRPF, intelligence agencies, and civil administration in their collective fight against terrorism in the Poonch-Rajouri region.

Community Outreach and Development

During his visit, the Army Commander also commended the community outreach programs such as the adoption of Pir Topa as a model village under the ‘Sadbhavana’ initiative. Dwivedi encouraged the integration of local aspirations for socio-economic development, highlighting the importance of maintaining a stable environment for ongoing development in the Union Territory.

The security review comes in the wake of an increase in terrorist activities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have also been involved in reviewing the security and development in Jammu, cementing the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and fostering development in the region.

India Military Terrorism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

