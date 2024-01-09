Northeast Monsoon Unleashes Havoc on Tamil Nadu’s Coastal Delta Region

The northeastern monsoon’s wrath sweeps across the coastal Delta region of Tamil Nadu, leaving trails of disruption and despair. Sirkazhi, in the Mayiladuthurai district, bore the brunt of the deluge, recording a staggering 23 centimeters of rainfall in roughly 24 hours. Closely behind was Tiruvarur, which received 21 centimeters from Sunday to Monday morning.

Unyielding Downpour Yields Devastation

The relentless rainfall has caused extensive flooding, particularly in the districts of Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur. A sea of paddy fields stretching across thousands of acres has been swallowed by the inundation. The incessant rain has led to the waterlogging of approximately 30,000 acres of paddy fields in Sembanarkoil and Kuthalam of Mayiladuthurai and around 20,000 acres in Tiruvarur.

Farmer’s Fears and Forecast

Farmers anxiously forecast that it could take over two days for water to drain from their fields if the rainfall decreases within the next day. Official reports indicate that nearly all districts along the coastal Delta have been soaked by varying degrees of rainfall, from moderate to torrential. Chennai and its adjacent districts, following the orange alert, are bracing for a likelihood of moderate rainfall with sporadic heavier showers in isolated areas.

A Tragedy Amidst the Torrent

In a heartbreaking event, nine-year-old R Monisha lost her life, and her twelve-year-old brother R Mohandoss sustained serious injuries during a wall collapse at their home in Othaveedu village, Nannilam, Tiruvarur district. The injured boy is now battling for his life at Tiruvarur Government Hospital. Their father, Rajasekar, a temporary employee of Tangedco, is left grappling with this unfathomable tragedy.