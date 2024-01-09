en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Northeast Monsoon Unleashes Havoc on Tamil Nadu’s Coastal Delta Region

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Northeast Monsoon Unleashes Havoc on Tamil Nadu’s Coastal Delta Region

The northeastern monsoon’s wrath sweeps across the coastal Delta region of Tamil Nadu, leaving trails of disruption and despair. Sirkazhi, in the Mayiladuthurai district, bore the brunt of the deluge, recording a staggering 23 centimeters of rainfall in roughly 24 hours. Closely behind was Tiruvarur, which received 21 centimeters from Sunday to Monday morning.

Unyielding Downpour Yields Devastation

The relentless rainfall has caused extensive flooding, particularly in the districts of Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur. A sea of paddy fields stretching across thousands of acres has been swallowed by the inundation. The incessant rain has led to the waterlogging of approximately 30,000 acres of paddy fields in Sembanarkoil and Kuthalam of Mayiladuthurai and around 20,000 acres in Tiruvarur.

Farmer’s Fears and Forecast

Farmers anxiously forecast that it could take over two days for water to drain from their fields if the rainfall decreases within the next day. Official reports indicate that nearly all districts along the coastal Delta have been soaked by varying degrees of rainfall, from moderate to torrential. Chennai and its adjacent districts, following the orange alert, are bracing for a likelihood of moderate rainfall with sporadic heavier showers in isolated areas.

A Tragedy Amidst the Torrent

In a heartbreaking event, nine-year-old R Monisha lost her life, and her twelve-year-old brother R Mohandoss sustained serious injuries during a wall collapse at their home in Othaveedu village, Nannilam, Tiruvarur district. The injured boy is now battling for his life at Tiruvarur Government Hospital. Their father, Rajasekar, a temporary employee of Tangedco, is left grappling with this unfathomable tragedy.

0
Asia India Weather
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
1 hour ago
Xinjiang's Aspiration for Peace and Prosperity Amidst Rising Economic Activity and Human Rights Debates
In the heart of China, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region pulsates with vibrant life, encapsulating a vision of peace and prosperity that transcends its diverse ethnic milieu. The bustling night market of Hotan, as seen in a photo from May 30, 2021, is a testament to this aspiration, a miniature cosmos of daily life in
Xinjiang's Aspiration for Peace and Prosperity Amidst Rising Economic Activity and Human Rights Debates
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
San Diego's Own Destin Daniel Cretton to Direct Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
6 hours ago
San Diego's Own Destin Daniel Cretton to Direct Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
Asian Markets Recover Amid Key Economic Data Releases; U.S. Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street
1 hour ago
Asian Markets Recover Amid Key Economic Data Releases; U.S. Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
25 seconds
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
28 seconds
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
29 seconds
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
56 seconds
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
1 min
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
2 mins
Supreme Court Invalidates Remission in Bilkis Bano Case: A Stand for Justice
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
4 mins
Spring Garden Girls' Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
5 mins
Bobby Fish Marks 20 Years in Wrestling: Looks Back at ROH Debut and Plans UK Trip
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
5 mins
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
17 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app