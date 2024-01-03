North Western Railway Bolsters Safety Measures: A Closer Look

In a recent safety review meeting of the North Western Railway (NWR) held in Jaipur, General Manager Amitabh outlined a series of measures aimed at bolstering railway safety and operational efficiency. The key focus was on track patrolling and monitoring, which Amitabh emphasized are critical to maintaining secure railway operations.

Emphasis on Fog Safety Devices and Speed Targets

Amitabh directed officials to ensure the availability of fog safety devices across all divisions in adequate numbers. These devices play a crucial role in ensuring train safety during the foggy winter season. Furthermore, he set an ambitious target for the average speed between Rewari and Palanpur to be 130 kmph, highlighting the NWR’s focus on enhancing operational efficiency.

Increased Safety Measures and Inspections

The General Manager underscored the importance of heightened safety inspections, particularly during the winter months. He pointed out that these inspections are crucial to prevent accidents and incidents such as rail fractures. Amitabh called for intensive patrolling, vigilant monitoring, and training of track maintainers to ensure the safety of the railway operations.

Timely Completion of Ongoing Projects

As part of the safety review, Amitabh also provided guidelines for the timely completion of ongoing projects in all NWR divisions. He prioritized the closing of road over bridges, road under bridges, and level crossing gates, which are critical points for maintaining railway safety. In addition to safety measures, Amitabh also instructed the improvement of passenger facilities, increased ticket checking, and ensuring the quality of food and beverages. He also urged officials to deter ticketless travel, particularly during the tourist season when a surge in crowds is expected.