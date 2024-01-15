en English
India

North India Swept by Significant Cold Wave: Impact and Implications

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
North India Swept by Significant Cold Wave: Impact and Implications

A significant cold wave has swept across North India, engulfing the region in chilly temperatures and dense fog, affecting the daily life of people and potentially impacting transportation, health, and agriculture. The annual weather phenomenon, known for causing disruptions in road visibility due to fog, increasing the risk of cold-related illnesses, and affecting temperature-sensitive crops, has seemingly peaked during the winter months.

The Impact on Transportation

The cold wave has caused widespread disruptions in transportation, mainly affecting flights and trains. Dense fog has resulted in reduced visibility, causing delays and cancellations. The Delhi airport, a vital hub, has issued several travel advisories due to the prevailing conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued severe fog conditions across northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, further hinting at potential transportation challenges.

Health Risks and Agricultural Concerns

Beyond transportation, the cold wave brings with it health risks. The plummeting temperatures, dropping to a range of 3–7 degrees Celsius in some areas, increase the chances of cold-related illnesses. Residents are advised to wear appropriate winter clothing and be prepared for any health eventualities. In addition, the cold wave could potentially affect crops sensitive to temperature drops, posing a significant risk to agriculture.

Advisories and the Way Forward

As the situation unfolds, meteorological departments and local authorities are expected to provide further details and advisories. The MeT Department has already sounded a red alert for several districts in Punjab and Haryana, and schools in Delhi have reopened with changed timings due to the prevailing conditions. The IMD forecasts the continuation of the cold day to severe cold day conditions in various parts of North India until January 19, advising residents to remain prepared.

India Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

