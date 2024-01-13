en English
North India Shivers Under Severe Cold Wave; IMD Issues Red Alert

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
An intense cold wave has gripped North India, marked by dense fog and plummeting temperatures, leading to near-zero visibility in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised a red alert for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, predicting severe cold wave conditions to persist across North India until Sunday. Delhi’s weather on January 13 is forecasted to be exceptionally cold, with a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 5 degrees.

Travel Disruptions and Weather Alerts

Heavy to extremely heavy fog is prevalent in northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. The severe weather conditions have severely disrupted air and train services, causing extensive travel delays. Furthermore, the forecast predicts rain or snow in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on January 13 and 14, with potential precipitation in Uttarakhand on January 16 and 17.

Weather Conditions Across India

Central and East India are experiencing a moderate temperature drop, with cold day conditions isolated to Chandigarh, Delhi, and northwest Rajasthan. A Western Disturbance is set to bring cold weather to Madhya Pradesh, albeit without rain or hailstorms. In contrast, West India is experiencing milder weather with no reports of severe cold wave conditions. Though Rajasthan might experience a cold wave, the rest of the western states are not bracing for extreme weather.

Monsoon Comes to a Close in South India

In South India, the Northeast Monsoon is drawing to a close, with conditions favoring the cessation of rains in various regions around January 15, 2024. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep can expect rainfall in the next 24 hours, with heavy rainfall likely in south Tamil Nadu today.

In the face of these extreme weather conditions, the IMD continues to monitor the situation closely, issuing necessary alerts and advisories to ensure the safety of the citizens. As North India continues to battle the severe cold wave, the rest of the country is also bracing for varied weather conditions, from moderate temperature drops in Central and East India to milder weather in the West and the end of the monsoon in the South.

India Travel & Tourism Weather
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

