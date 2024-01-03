en English
North East India: A Decade of Digital Transformation and Development

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Over the last decade, a remarkable transformation has swept across the North East Region of India. Once grappling with challenging topography and remote geography, the region is now a testament to significant development, with technology and digitization playing a pivotal role. The narrative of progress is etched in the infrastructure, public services, the agricultural landscape, and enterprise, serving as a testament to the region’s resilience and adaptability.

Infrastructure and Connectivity

The world’s second highest railway pier bridge in Jiribam-Imphal stands as a testament to the region’s infrastructural revolution. This landmark, coupled with an investment of over 5 lakh crores across various sectors since 2014, has significantly enhanced connectivity. Space technology, harnessed by the North East Space Application Centre, has been instrumental in this transformation. It has developed action plans for agriculture, disaster management, and resource management, leveraging technology to overcome the region’s geographical constraints.

Digitization in Governance and Public Services

The role of technology extends beyond physical infrastructure. The DoNER Ministry utilizes technology for project monitoring, employing geo-tagging of sites and a Project Monitoring Portal to ensure effective implementation of initiatives. The Science and Technology Intervention for North East India (STINER) scheme has supported over 600 entrepreneurs, farmers, and artisans, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Healthcare and Education: Embracing the Digital Revolution

The integration of digital solutions in healthcare and education is revolutionizing these sectors. Telemedicine, mobile diagnostics, and upcoming state-of-the-art cancer hospitals in collaboration with Tata Trusts are enhancing medical access. Simultaneously, tele-education projects and the establishment of a 3D printing Centre of Excellence in Guwahati and India’s first 5-G training labs are fostering tech literacy among the youth. The implementation of these initiatives is set to boost the quality of education and health services in the region.

Future Prospects and Challenges

The region’s growth aligns with the Digital India vision. The upcoming National Data Centre for North East, with an investment of INR 348 crore, is expected to further enhance digitization and service delivery. Digital acceptance in the region, on par with national averages, presents opportunities for economic empowerment and public participation, particularly for women. However, to leverage technology for public welfare and economic competitiveness, public-private collaboration is key. It is a transformative time for the North East, positioning it as a hub of tech-innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

