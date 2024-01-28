North American Laughing Gull Spotted in Kerala: A First For Indian Avian Biodiversity

In a groundbreaking discovery, C. Sreekanth, a dedicated birdwatcher and school teacher, spotted a Laughing gull at the Chittari estuary in Kasaragod district, Kerala. This sighting of the migratory bird, native to North America, is the first of its kind to occur in India.

Identification of the Laughing Gull

The bird was recognized by its distinctive characteristics such as a dark upper part, black legs, a long drooping bill, and a unique dark smudge on the back of its head. Known for its laughter-like calls, the Laughing gull is smaller in size compared to the brown-headed gull. The identification was later confirmed via consultation with birding experts and the Chief Editor of the Indian Birds Journal.

Role of Technology in Bird Spotting

The e-Bird application, a platform for collecting scientific bird information, played a pivotal role in documenting this sighting, further attesting to the increasing importance of technology in aiding wildlife observations and research.

Implications for India's Biodiversity

This sighting marks an addition to India's avian biodiversity, bringing the total number of bird species discovered in the country to 1,367. Remarkably, Kasaragod district alone accounts for 400 of the overall 554 species recorded in Kerala. This isn't the first time Sreekanth's 20-year birdwatching experience has led to significant discoveries; he has previously identified rare birds such as the Asian house martin in the area.

The presence of the Laughing gull in Kerala has stirred up curiosity among birdwatchers and researchers alike, sparking interest in studying the migratory patterns and reasons behind this rare visit. The district had previously been a host to nine other rare bird species, including the Egyptian vulture, last year.