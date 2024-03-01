Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu Ignite Screen in Madgaon Express' Bring It On Dance

Just earlier today, Nora Fatehi gave us a sneak peek from the sets of her upcoming promotional song from the upcoming Kunal Kemmu directorial debut Madgaon Express. In her story, Nora also mentioned the name of the song, Bring It On. Now, Times Now/Zoom has exclusively learnt that Nora will share a hot and sensuous dance with Divyenndu in the music video of the song. The song is sure to break the internet on its release, as Nora and Divyenndu are all set to impress us with their killer dance moves in the song.

Advertisment

Star Power: Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu's Electrifying Chemistry

Bringing their A-game to the dance floor, Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu are ready to set the screen ablaze with their electrifying performance in Bring It On, a song from the much-anticipated movie, Madgaon Express. The duo's chemistry promises to be one of the highlights of this cinematic piece, showcasing an exquisite blend of talent and charisma that's bound to captivate audiences worldwide.

The Making of a Hit: Behind the Scenes with Nora Fatehi

Advertisment

Nora Fatehi, known for her sensational dance numbers, takes on a popular Marathi tune, reimagined for the silver screen. Her dedication and passion for dance shine through in the behind-the-scenes glimpses she shared, teasing fans with what's to come. The anticipation for the song's release is palpable, with expectations set high for another chart-topping hit from the beloved performer.

Madgaon Express: A Journey of Friendship and Adventure

Directed by Kunal Kemmu in his directorial debut, Madgaon Express narrates the tale of three childhood friends on an adventurous trip to Goa. Starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, the film explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery against the vibrant backdrop of Goa. Slated for release on March 22, 2024, the movie's intriguing premise and star-studded cast have already generated buzz and excitement among moviegoers.

As Bring It On gears up to hit the screens, the collaboration between Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu in Madgaon Express marks a significant moment in both their careers. Their performance in the song is not just a testament to their artistic prowess but also a celebration of the rich tapestry of Indian cinema. Audiences are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the release of what promises to be a visual and musical feast.