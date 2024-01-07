en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Non-Interlocking Work at Mathura Jn. Triggers Major Train Cancellations in Mumbai

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Non-Interlocking Work at Mathura Jn. Triggers Major Train Cancellations in Mumbai

Major disruptions await Mumbai’s rail commuters due to a series of train cancellations announced by the Western Railway. The cancellations, which come into effect from January 8, 2024, until February 5, 2024, are due to non-interlocking work at Mathura Jn. station in Agra Division. This infrastructural upgrade is poised to affect a total of 42 trains, causing significant interruptions in connectivity between Mumbai and various destinations across the country.

Key Routes Affected

Among the services facing temporary suspension are a number of prominent routes. The Mumbai Central-New Delhi Duronto Express and its return service, the New Delhi – Mumbai Central Duronto Express, figure prominently on this list. These trains provide a vital link between the country’s financial powerhouse and its political capital. Also suspended are long-distance services such as the Bandra Terminus- Haridwar Superfast Express and the Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express. These cancellations will disrupt the travel plans of countless commuters, who now need to seek alternative arrangements.

Impact on Unreserved and Special Train Services

Beyond these key services, the cancellations also extend to several unreserved and special trains. These include the Bandra Terminus- Nizamuddin Yuva Express, H. Nizamuddin Bandra Terminus Yuva Express, as well as the Bandra Terminus- Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus. The Bandra Terminus- Ramnagar Superfast, Ramnagar – Bandra Terminus Superfast, Bandra Terminus- Kanpur Superfast Exp., Kanpur- Bandra Terminus Superfast Exp., Bandra Terminus -Lucknow Superfast Exp., and the Lucknow – Bandra Terminus Superfast Exp. are also suspended, affecting a wide spectrum of travellers.

Proactive Measures Needed

With the service suspensions set to last almost a month, it’s crucial for passengers planning to travel on these routes to make alternate arrangements. The cancellations underscore the urgent need for proactive measures such as advanced travel planning and consideration of other modes of transport. While the non-interlocking work at Mathura Jn. is a necessary measure for maintaining the safety and efficiency of the rail network, the temporary suspension of these important services will undoubtedly pose challenges for many commuters.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
17 seconds ago
Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray as 'Anti-Development', Hails Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link
In a striking critique, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde branded his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, as ‘anti-development,’ accusing him of stagnation during his tenure. The Chief Minister’s reproach came during a cleaning drive in south Mumbai, where he emphasized the contrasting approaches of the two administrations. Shinde vs Thackeray: A Tale of Two Tenures Chief Minister
Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray as 'Anti-Development', Hails Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link
Assam Launches 'Baayu - Clean Air Movement' for Zero Pollution Mobility
7 mins ago
Assam Launches 'Baayu - Clean Air Movement' for Zero Pollution Mobility
Fires Erupts in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Fire Engines Spotted; No Casualties Reported
8 mins ago
Fires Erupts in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Fire Engines Spotted; No Casualties Reported
West Bengal Governor Calls for Arrest of TMC Leader Amid Allegations of Terror Links
46 seconds ago
West Bengal Governor Calls for Arrest of TMC Leader Amid Allegations of Terror Links
BJP President Applauds Global Times for Recognizing India's Progress Under PM Modi
2 mins ago
BJP President Applauds Global Times for Recognizing India's Progress Under PM Modi
Ultimate Kho Kho Set to Launch Women's Division in Upcoming Seasons
4 mins ago
Ultimate Kho Kho Set to Launch Women's Division in Upcoming Seasons
Latest Headlines
World News
Conservative Councillor Defends Sharing Conspiracy Theory Posts
13 seconds
Conservative Councillor Defends Sharing Conspiracy Theory Posts
Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray as 'Anti-Development', Hails Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link
18 seconds
Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray as 'Anti-Development', Hails Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link
Footballer Andy Delort Takes to the Airwaves: A New Chapter in Media
53 seconds
Footballer Andy Delort Takes to the Airwaves: A New Chapter in Media
Malawi's Petra Party Criticizes President Chakwera's Leadership Amid Lack of Development
58 seconds
Malawi's Petra Party Criticizes President Chakwera's Leadership Amid Lack of Development
Andy Delort Reflects on His Departure from MHSC and Embracing Challenges in Qatar
1 min
Andy Delort Reflects on His Departure from MHSC and Embracing Challenges in Qatar
Alexander Massialas: From Fencing World Cup Gold to Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers
1 min
Alexander Massialas: From Fencing World Cup Gold to Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers
BJP President Applauds Global Times for Recognizing India's Progress Under PM Modi
2 mins
BJP President Applauds Global Times for Recognizing India's Progress Under PM Modi
Unveiling the Cost of Pies and Pints at Premier League Stadiums
4 mins
Unveiling the Cost of Pies and Pints at Premier League Stadiums
Ultimate Kho Kho Set to Launch Women's Division in Upcoming Seasons
4 mins
Ultimate Kho Kho Set to Launch Women's Division in Upcoming Seasons
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
41 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
2 hours
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
4 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
4 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
6 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
6 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
6 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
7 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app