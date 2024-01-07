Non-Interlocking Work at Mathura Jn. Triggers Major Train Cancellations in Mumbai

Major disruptions await Mumbai’s rail commuters due to a series of train cancellations announced by the Western Railway. The cancellations, which come into effect from January 8, 2024, until February 5, 2024, are due to non-interlocking work at Mathura Jn. station in Agra Division. This infrastructural upgrade is poised to affect a total of 42 trains, causing significant interruptions in connectivity between Mumbai and various destinations across the country.

Key Routes Affected

Among the services facing temporary suspension are a number of prominent routes. The Mumbai Central-New Delhi Duronto Express and its return service, the New Delhi – Mumbai Central Duronto Express, figure prominently on this list. These trains provide a vital link between the country’s financial powerhouse and its political capital. Also suspended are long-distance services such as the Bandra Terminus- Haridwar Superfast Express and the Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express. These cancellations will disrupt the travel plans of countless commuters, who now need to seek alternative arrangements.

Impact on Unreserved and Special Train Services

Beyond these key services, the cancellations also extend to several unreserved and special trains. These include the Bandra Terminus- Nizamuddin Yuva Express, H. Nizamuddin Bandra Terminus Yuva Express, as well as the Bandra Terminus- Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus. The Bandra Terminus- Ramnagar Superfast, Ramnagar – Bandra Terminus Superfast, Bandra Terminus- Kanpur Superfast Exp., Kanpur- Bandra Terminus Superfast Exp., Bandra Terminus -Lucknow Superfast Exp., and the Lucknow – Bandra Terminus Superfast Exp. are also suspended, affecting a wide spectrum of travellers.

Proactive Measures Needed

With the service suspensions set to last almost a month, it’s crucial for passengers planning to travel on these routes to make alternate arrangements. The cancellations underscore the urgent need for proactive measures such as advanced travel planning and consideration of other modes of transport. While the non-interlocking work at Mathura Jn. is a necessary measure for maintaining the safety and efficiency of the rail network, the temporary suspension of these important services will undoubtedly pose challenges for many commuters.