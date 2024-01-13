en English
India

Noida’s Resilience Amidst Unyielding Cold Wave and Dense Fog

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Noida's Resilience Amidst Unyielding Cold Wave and Dense Fog

On a cold and foggy morning in Noida’s Sector 67, life didn’t stand still. Despite visibility being dramatically reduced, locals adapted and carried on with their usual routines, demonstrating resilience in the face of challenging weather conditions.

Unyielding Coldwave and Fog in North India

The cold wave paired with dense fog has proven disruptive in Delhi and neighboring states, including Noida. Public spaces are filled with people huddling near bonfires, seeking warmth, while transportation schedules have been thrown into chaos. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the persistence of these conditions in North India for the next five days. In Delhi, the minimum temperature plummeted to 3.9 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest this season. The impact of the fog was such that Delhi-bound trains experienced delays of up to six hours.

Red Alert and Implications

The dense fog and cold wave conditions are expected to linger in parts of northwest India over the next three days, causing further disruptions in rail and air traffic. The IMD has issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, predicting the cold wave situation to last until January 15. As a result, farmers are urged to remain vigilant for ground frost, which poses a threat to crops. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a temperature of 1.4°C, Bathinda 2°C, and Faridkot 2.8°C. Meanwhile, Haryana’s Balasmand station in Hisar recorded a chilling minimum temperature of 0.4°C.

Adapting to Adverse Conditions

Despite the cold wave and dense fog, the residents of Noida’s Sector 67 displayed remarkable adaptability. Whether it was commuters adjusting their driving to the conditions or locals finding ways to keep warm, the spirit of perseverance was evident. However, the adverse weather has also brought tragedy. In Uttar Pradesh, two girls traveling to a coaching class were struck by a train due to the dense fog. In Haryana, the body of model Divya Pahuja, who was shot dead in Gurugram, was found in a canal. These incidents underscore the severity of the weather conditions and the precautions that must be taken.

India Transportation Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

