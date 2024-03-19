Noida Real Estate Booms: 14,822 Flats Sold in 2023, Developers Acquire Land Worth ₹1775 Crore

In 2023, Noida's residential market witnessed an unprecedented surge, with real estate developers purchasing over 59 acres of land valued at around ₹1775 crore. This development is part of a broader trend that saw 14,822 apartments worth nearly ₹24944 crore changing hands, marking the highest sales volume since 2016. Factors such as promising development opportunities, increased investments, and improved job prospects have contributed to this growth, according to a recent report by JLL.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

The average cost of an apartment in Noida saw a significant increase, from ₹1.24 crore in 2022 to ₹1.68 crore in 2023. This price surge underscores Noida's growing appeal in the residential market. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway micro-market has become a hotbed for national developers launching projects, while the Greater Noida submarket has welcomed ultra-luxury projects with limited units. The revival of stalled projects by government agencies, coupled with active developer participation, has injected confidence into the market.

Resurgence in Buyer Confidence

Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head Research & REIS, India, JLL, highlighted that 62% of the sales in 2023 were in under-construction projects, indicating a return of buyer confidence towards such ventures. This shift is attributed to the market's maturity in terms of transparency and regulations. Additionally, the luxury segment in Noida, once known for affordable and mass housing, has seen substantial sales, with apartments priced at ₹3.5 crore and above accounting for 23% of overall sales in 2023.

Future Growth Prospects

Developers continue to acquire significant land parcels to meet the surging housing demand. With over 5,900 apartments launched in 2023, quality supply has entered the market. Despite the increase in new launches, the unsold inventory in Noida decreased to its lowest level since 2009, at 45,306 units, down by 16% from the previous year. This reduction indicates robust demand from both investors and end-users. The upcoming Noida International Airport is expected to further stimulate the housing market.

The Noida residential market exemplifies resilience and growth, driven by a combination of strong demand and supply dynamics. With the real estate sector on an upward trajectory, the region is poised for continued expansion, offering promising opportunities for developers and buyers alike.