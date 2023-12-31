en English
India

Noida Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations Amid Pandemic

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:37 am EST
Noida Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year's Eve Celebrations Amid Pandemic

As the clock ticks towards the new year, the city of Noida, along with other major cities in India, is on high alert, with security measures significantly ramped up. The city authorities have implemented stringent protocols to ensure public safety during the grand end-of-year celebrations. A massive deployment of police personnel, traffic advisories, and strict rules on alcohol and drug consumption are in place to prevent any untoward incidents and manage the large crowds expected to gather for New Year’s festivities.

Preventing Unlawful Events

In Noida and Greater Noida, Section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed to prevent unlawful events and restrict public gatherings to no more than five people. Similar measures have been put in place in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, which include traffic restrictions, checks for drunk driving, and enforcement of party end times. The Mumbai Police has even deployed a force of 2,051 officers and 11,500 enforcers across the city, with strict actions planned against those disrupting public safety.

Curbing Anti-Social Elements

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have enforced a ban on gatherings in Noida and Greater Noida for December 31 and January 1 under CrPC section 144. The ban extends to unauthorized processions, public consumption of alcohol, and drone usage within a one-kilometre radius of government establishments. The police have expressed concerns about anti-social elements and have given assurances that adequate arrangements are in place to handle any disturbances. Violation of these measures is a punishable offense, and the police are prepared to enforce the law strictly.

Addressing COVID-19 Concerns

As India prepares for the New Year, there are heightened security measures in place to address concerns about the JN 1 COVID variant. This includes increased vigilance and precautions such as wearing masks, voluntary testing, entry bans at popular spots, and traffic restrictions to ensure public safety. Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram police have deployed thousands of personnel to curb traffic violations and prevent instances of drunk driving during the celebrations.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

