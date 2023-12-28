en English
India

Noida Police Rolls Out Robust Safety Plan for New Year’s Eve

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:01 am EST
Noida Police Rolls Out Robust Safety Plan for New Year's Eve

In the face of the impending New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Noida police have rolled out a robust safety blueprint. This plan, necessitated by the expected surge in crowds, especially with the holiday falling on a Sunday, involves the mobilization of over 300 officers. These officers will be strategically stationed in areas that are traditionally hotspots for partygoers, including DLF, Gardens Galleria, GIP malls, and the bustling Sector 18 market.

Stakeholder Involvement and Decoy Deployment

The safety protocols put in place are comprehensive, involving all relevant stakeholders, including mall management. This inclusive approach is aimed at ensuring that the celebrations proceed smoothly and securely. To further bolster the safety quotient, decoys will be employed to help manage traffic and augment the safety of individuals making their way to the city’s various pubs and bars.

Emergency Services and Taxi Regulations

Senior police official Haris Chander has given his assurance that every effort will be made to preclude any untoward incidents in entertainment venues. In line with this, collaborations have been forged with ambulance services to guarantee immediate medical aid throughout the event. Taxi services have also been given strict directives to abstain from overcharging and to prioritize the safe transportation of people returning from the night’s festivities.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Drink-Driving

Moreover, the police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drink-driving. Offenders have been warned of legal repercussions, reinforcing the commitment to safety during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Checkpoints will be judiciously placed across the city as an additional measure to maintain order and safety.

India Safety
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

