Noida Police Adopt Body-Worn Cameras in Accountability Drive

In a significant move towards enhancing transparency and accountability, the Noida Police has equipped its officers with body-worn cameras. The announcement was made by Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, who detailed the distribution of 507 such cameras across all 26 police stations and the traffic department.

Body-Worn Cameras to Boost Accountability

Each police station will receive a minimum of four cameras for different specialized teams. This includes a mobile team, a Shakti mobile team dedicated to women’s safety, a ‘Swayam Siddha’ team of women constables, and a women’s help desk. In addition, all 116 police response vehicles (PRVs) will be outfitted with a camera each. The primary aim of this initiative is to deter misconduct during police interactions and to ensure evidence-based policing.

Recorded Interaction as a Deterrent

Videos captured by these cameras will be stored on a server for 30 days. This move is expected to significantly improve the conduct of the police force, and foster a positive relationship between the police and the community. Traffic police have been specifically instructed to keep video recording active during incidents, complaint investigations, and other duties.

Enhancing Public Trust

The adoption of body-worn cameras by the Noida Police is aimed at boosting public trust and confidence in the force. By having a record of interactions, the police can ensure that their actions are accountable and transparent. This is a significant step forward in law enforcement, demonstrating a commitment to evidence-based policing and community engagement.