Noida Braces for VHP's Jan Jagran Yatra: Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Enforce Section 144

In an event marked by faith and devotion, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Noida is set to organize a Jan Jagran Yatra on January 21. This grand procession is to celebrate the Pran Pratishthan (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is on the calendar for January 22. A significant number of residents and devotees have been extended an invitation to participate, in what is expected to be a large turnout for the event.

Police Prepares for the Procession

The Noida Police, in anticipation of the event, have issued a traffic advisory. They have provided specific details about the procession route, advising commuters to use alternative routes to avoid any potential inconvenience. The procession is slated to begin at 10 am from Shilp Haat Sector 33 and will wind through several areas, including the NTPC Underpass and Nithari Village, before culminating back at Shilp Haat Sector 33.

Enforcement of Section 144 in Noida

Along with the traffic advisory, the Noida Police have enforced Section 144 of the CrPC in the district. This order will be in place from the day of the procession until January 26. The imposition of this section is a measure to maintain law and order during the event, and to ensure that the celebration proceeds without any untoward incidents.

Assistance for Commuters

Commuters are not left to fend for themselves amidst the anticipated traffic changes. The Noida Police have ensured that assistance will be available through the traffic helpline, allowing individuals to navigate their routes effectively during the procession.

In conclusion, the Jan Jagran Yatra, a mark of spiritual fervor and community participation, is set to alter the rhythm of Noida for a day. While the city prepares to partake in the celebration, measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, and to minimize inconvenience to the public.