Noida and Greater Noida to Observe Public Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration

The district of Gautam Buddh Nagar, enveloping the thriving cities of Noida and Greater Noida, will transform into a tranquil place of reflection on the upcoming Monday. A public holiday has been declared across all government establishments, in reverence to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the monumental Ram temple in Ayodhya. The much-anticipated event, scheduled for the 22nd of January, has prompted this official declaration under the seasoned provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

A Day Off for Government Establishments

As affirmed by the district magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma, the holiday will spread its wings across offices, schools, and colleges operated by the government. While the edifices of authority will be closed, the realm of private organizations and commercial entities will be left to their discretion, allowing them to choose between remaining open or joining in the observation of this significant day.

Restrictions on Sale of Liquor and Meat

Notably, the day will not only bring a pause to the usual bustle of government machinery but also alter the rhythm of everyday life in the district. In line with a recent directive from the state government, a 'dry day' will be observed, prohibiting the sale of liquor across Gautam Buddh Nagar. Adding to this, there will be restrictions placed on the sale of meat, further aligning the day’s observance with spiritual sentiments.

An Impact Beyond Gautam Buddh Nagar

The ripple effect of this monumental event extends well beyond the boundaries of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The central government has announced a half-day holiday for the consecration ceremony, leading to the closure of government offices and institutions in various states including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa. Even the stock market will take a pause on this day. The reverence for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony is thus sweeping across the nation, reshaping the rhythm of an ordinary day into a shared moment of reflection and celebration.