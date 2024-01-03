en English
India

NodeIN Instruments: A Vision of Flood Defense and Sustainability

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
NodeIN Instruments: A Vision of Flood Defense and Sustainability

On the floodplains of Kerala, a vision was born. Asheer and Ajith, two visionaries from South India, witnessed the devastation caused by recurring floods in their homeland. The catastrophic impacts of these environmental challenges spurred them to act. The result was the creation of NodeIN Instruments, a London-based tech startup with a keen focus on sustainability and flood defense. They were later joined by Zak, a global mind with an entrepreneurial spirit. Together, they embarked on a mission to safeguard communities from the wrath of floods and to contribute to a sustainable future.

Introducing the Aquacast Flood Defence System

The trio developed the Aquacast Flood Defence System, a groundbreaking innovation featuring interlocking retaining walls. These walls, when strategically placed, act as a barrier to stop the onslaught of floodwaters, effectively protecting communities from catastrophic losses. The system was first put to the test in Oldham, UK, where it successfully saved the eroding banks of Diggel Brook and Cornfield Bridge, earning praise for its swift implementation and effectiveness. Since then, the Aquacast system has found a wide range of applications, from saving collapsed roads to fostering marinas and stabilizing lands.

Innovation with a Sustainable Twist

Apart from its functional benefits, the Aquacast system boasts an innovative feature that sets it apart – the use of ultra-low carbon concrete. This unique type of concrete generates 76% fewer carbon emissions than its conventional counterparts, marking a significant stride towards climate-friendly construction practices. By incorporating this innovation, NodeIN Instruments not only provides a practical solution to flood-prone areas but also contributes to the global drive towards reducing carbon emissions.

Recognition and Impact

The efforts of Asheer, Ajith, and Zak have not gone unnoticed. Their work with Aquacast has received widespread recognition for its commitment to social and environmental causes. But beyond accolades, the real impact lies in the potential for transformation. Asheer’s journey from Kerala to the international stage symbolizes the transformative power of Aquacast. It serves as a glowing testament to how a vision born out of adversity can lead to global change and a more sustainable future.

India Sustainability
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

