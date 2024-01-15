Nobel Laureate Kailash Sathyarthi Advocates for Global Compassion at Kerala Literature Festival

Nobel laureate and human rights activist, Kailash Sathyarthi, recently offered an impassioned plea for the globalization of compassion during his keynote address at the 7th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), held in Kozhikode. Sathyarthi’s advocacy against child labor and campaign for children’s rights echo globally, and his message at KLF was no exception. He emphasized the critical need to solve each other’s problems without expecting reciprocity – a testament to his life-long mission.

An Advocate for Children’s Rights

Sathyarthi’s speech was a riveting narrative, spotlighting the plight of children ensnared in the brutal cycles of war, slavery, and sexual abuse. He implored his audience to empathize with these children, painting a stark picture of their suffering. “Imagine they are your children,” he urged, tugging at the collective conscience of his listeners.

The Nobel Prize and Beyond

During his address, Sathyarthi also reflected on the transformative power of the Nobel Prize on his life and work. The prestige of the award amplified his voice, compelling world leaders to lend their ears to his cause. His initiatives, notably the eradication of child labor and bonded labor, have found their way into the revised Sustainable Development Goals – a proud achievement that underscores his impact.

A Call to Channel Anger for Peace

In the course of the festival, Sathyarthi made a powerful call to action. He encouraged attendees to channel their anger against injustice into creating a world of peace. His words served as a potent reminder of the power of collective action and compassion.

The Kerala Literature Festival concluded on a high note, boasting over half a million attendees, 600 speakers, and 330 sessions. Inaugurated by Minister for Forests and Wild Life A.K. Saseendran, the event attracted several dignitaries. The next edition of the KLF is already scheduled for January 9 to 12, 2025, promising another round of thought-provoking discussions and literary celebration.