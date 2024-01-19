No Immediate Threat to Kashmir's Power Supply Despite Dry Spell, Says Principal Secretary

As the Kashmir Valley grapples with an extended dry spell, concerns over the future stability of its power supply have surfaced. However, Principal Secretary of the Power Development Department, H. Rajesh Prasad, has offered reassurances that there is no immediate threat to power availability.

Effects of Dry Spell on Power Generation

The lack of heavy snowfall in the region has resulted in decreased water levels, a factor that could potentially impact power generation in the upcoming summer months. Water reservoirs, crucial for the generation of hydroelectric power, are dependent on rainfall and snow for replenishment. Presently, the department is maintaining a power schedule of 1800 megawatts and has reported no power issues.

Government Intervention and Preemptive Actions

Prasad stated that any decisions regarding government interventions would be taken after the conclusion of the snowfall season. He promised preemptive actions to mitigate any inconvenience to consumers due to prolonged dry conditions. He also addressed the possibility of temporary power curtailments, urging the public not to panic and assuring that these would be short-term measures.

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited's Response

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has announced a temporary extension in power curtailment by 2 to 2.5 hours during peak hours across the Kashmir Valley due to reduced power generation. However, KPDCL assures that curtailment levels will return to normal once sufficient power is restored.

Despite the current circumstances, government officials remain hopeful for more snow and rain to refill water reservoirs critical for future power generation. The situation underscores the region's vulnerability to external factors affecting power generation and the importance of investing in renewable energy sources and upgrading infrastructure to ensure a stable power supply in the future.