NMMS 2023 Exam: APBSE Releases Final Answer Key, Aims to Benefit 1,000,000 Students

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
NMMS 2023 Exam: APBSE Releases Final Answer Key, Aims to Benefit 1,000,000 Students

Education and opportunity have intersected in Andhra Pradesh with the release of the final answer key for the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test of 2023. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) made the announcement on January 3, 2024, allowing students who sat for the examination to access the key through the official APBSE website.

Aiming at the Target: Qualification Percentages

Qualifying for the scholarship entails meeting specific benchmarks. Students in the general, OBC, and physically challenged categories must secure at least 40%, while SC and ST students require a minimum of 32%. This test offers a stepping stone to higher education, providing a financial safety net for students who cannot afford it.

Scope of the NMMS Scholarship

Facilitated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the NMMS scholarship extends to 1,000,000 students across India. Andhra Pradesh candidates have a designated allocation of 4,087 scholarships. Successful candidates will reap an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000, requiring them to open a joint savings account with a parent in a nationalized bank.

Estimating Scores with the Final Answer Key

With the release of the final answer key, students can get an insight into their performance. By comparing their answers with the key, they can estimate their scores. The procedure to access the key includes visiting the APBSE website, clicking on the download link for the NMMS AP Scholarship Answer Key, entering registration details, and taking a printout for future reference. This initiative allows students to gauge their standing even before the official results are announced.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

