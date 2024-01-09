en English
Education

NMIMS School of Hospitality Management Announces 2024 Admissions for BBA in Hospitality Operations & Management

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
NMIMS School of Hospitality Management Announces 2024 Admissions for BBA in Hospitality Operations & Management

In a decisive move to cater to the burgeoning demand for skilled professionals in India’s rapidly growing hospitality sector, the NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) School of Hospitality Management (SoHM) has announced the commencement of admissions for its 2024 intake. The coveted course on offer is the BBA in Hospitality Operations & Management, a meticulously designed program that promises more than just theoretical knowledge.

An Integrated Approach to Hospitality Education

The program employs an integrated approach to hospitality education, combining traditional lectures with capstone projects, internships, and industry visits. It aims to equip students with practical experience and a robust skill set, preparing them for the multifaceted challenges of the global market. The curriculum places a special emphasis on future-proof skills, fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Exclusive Internships and Placement Opportunities

With strong industry partnerships, NMIMS SoHM not only facilitates exclusive internships but also offers executive placements, promising students a head start in their professional journey. The program’s curriculum is enriched with international exposure and a focus on enhancing customer service skills, critical to the hospitality industry.

Recognitions and Career Opportunities

The effectiveness of the program is underscored by its recent accolades. The SoHM secured the 1st rank in the Emerging University category of the Times of India Ranking 2023 for Hospitality/Hotel Management. Furthermore, it received recognition from The Knowledge Review in 2022. Graduates from the program have found success in a wide range of sectors such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise liners, retail, PR, events, and healthcare, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the program.

Education India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

