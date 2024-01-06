en English
Education

NMIMS MPSTME’s Conclave Spotlights Emerging Technologies and Future Job Prospects

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
NMIMS MPSTME’s Conclave Spotlights Emerging Technologies and Future Job Prospects

On December 22, 2023, the Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) of NMIMS Mumbai hosted the ‘Academic Conclave – Sensing and Data Acquisition; 5G/6G Research; Electric Vehicle Testing’. This event, a collaboration with National Instruments (NI), VVDN Technologies, and MathWorks, brought together distinguished industry leaders for a discussion on the transformative impact of emerging technologies.

Insights into the Future of Technology

Key speakers included the Country Head of NI India, the Academic Programme Manager of VVDN Technologies, and the Manager of EECS at MathWorks. They emphasized the need for higher education institutions to adapt their curricula to include specialized courses in burgeoning technologies like 5G, 6G, EV design, ADAS development, and healthcare technology.

Preparing for a Technologically Advanced Future

More than just a forum for discussion, the conclave aimed to expose faculty and researchers to the latest tools, training, and industry needs. The ultimate goal is to prepare students for a rapidly evolving job market that will demand versatile skills and a deep understanding of these advanced technologies.

Career Opportunities in Emerging Technologies

The event highlighted the potential for new career opportunities in engineering, with roles such as Battery Engineers, EV Design Engineers, and more being in high demand. Industry experts encouraged students to acquire these specialized skills to remain competitive in the job market.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Alka Mahajan, Dean of NMIMS MPSTME, asserted that the conclave was in line with the institution’s commitment to future-ready learning and continuous faculty development. She emphasized the need for students and faculty to stay abreast of industry changes and to proactively adapt to the evolving demands of the engineering profession.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

