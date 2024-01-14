NMC Warns Medical Colleges Over Faculty Shortfall: A Crisis in the Making?

In a critical move to maintain the quality of medical education in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has dispatched notices to approximately half of the country’s medical colleges. These institutions are facing scrutiny for failing to meet the mandatory 75% attendance of faculty members over a three-month period. The NMC has drawn these conclusions from data procured from an online Aadhaar-based biometric system, a method for tracking faculty attendance that became obligatory in 2020.

Meticulous Monitoring or Lack of Staff?

The strict enforcement of this attendance system began only in the previous year, leading to the discovery of an alarming faculty shortfall. The NMC, in its official notice, has indicated that this attendance deficit could be symptomatic of an underlying shortage of faculty. Medical colleges that fail to meet the attendance requirements run the risk of not being granted permission to admit students for the 2024-25 academic year.

Regional Disparities and Disciplinary Deficiencies

A significant number of the colleges that received these notices are located in states with a lower density of medical institutions. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab have seen more than half of their colleges served with notices. The deficiencies were not limited to non-clinical departments such as anatomy, pharmacology, and forensic medicine, they extended to clinical departments like dermatology and radio diagnosis as well.

A Looming Crisis in Medical Education

Government colleges reportedly have a deficiency of 25-30%, exceeding the permissible 10%. The shortage of faculty has been exacerbated by the doubling of MBBS seats over the past decade. Experts attribute the shortage to restrictive rules, a significant pay disparity between different types of medical colleges, and the requirement for professors to have published papers. The NMC is considering further reliance on the Aadhaar-based system to monitor faculty attendance, reducing physical inspections to instances of non-compliance or complaints.