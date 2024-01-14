en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

NMC Warns Medical Colleges Over Faculty Shortfall: A Crisis in the Making?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
NMC Warns Medical Colleges Over Faculty Shortfall: A Crisis in the Making?

In a critical move to maintain the quality of medical education in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has dispatched notices to approximately half of the country’s medical colleges. These institutions are facing scrutiny for failing to meet the mandatory 75% attendance of faculty members over a three-month period. The NMC has drawn these conclusions from data procured from an online Aadhaar-based biometric system, a method for tracking faculty attendance that became obligatory in 2020.

Meticulous Monitoring or Lack of Staff?

The strict enforcement of this attendance system began only in the previous year, leading to the discovery of an alarming faculty shortfall. The NMC, in its official notice, has indicated that this attendance deficit could be symptomatic of an underlying shortage of faculty. Medical colleges that fail to meet the attendance requirements run the risk of not being granted permission to admit students for the 2024-25 academic year.

Regional Disparities and Disciplinary Deficiencies

A significant number of the colleges that received these notices are located in states with a lower density of medical institutions. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab have seen more than half of their colleges served with notices. The deficiencies were not limited to non-clinical departments such as anatomy, pharmacology, and forensic medicine, they extended to clinical departments like dermatology and radio diagnosis as well.

A Looming Crisis in Medical Education

Government colleges reportedly have a deficiency of 25-30%, exceeding the permissible 10%. The shortage of faculty has been exacerbated by the doubling of MBBS seats over the past decade. Experts attribute the shortage to restrictive rules, a significant pay disparity between different types of medical colleges, and the requirement for professors to have published papers. The NMC is considering further reliance on the Aadhaar-based system to monitor faculty attendance, reducing physical inspections to instances of non-compliance or complaints.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
21 mins ago
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Unresolved Issues
In what could be a significant disruption to the academic activities in Ghana, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has signaled its readiness to commence a nationwide strike. The association’s decision emanates from ongoing negotiations with the government, centered on their conditions of service. UTAG’s potential strike action is a clear measure to compel
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Nationwide Strike Amid Unresolved Issues
ITCS 2024: A Beacon of Innovation in Theoretical Computer Science
1 hour ago
ITCS 2024: A Beacon of Innovation in Theoretical Computer Science
McDonald's in Billings Stirs Controversy with Student Entry Restriction Policy
1 hour ago
McDonald's in Billings Stirs Controversy with Student Entry Restriction Policy
Kiambori Village in Mourning: A Collective Loss in Harriet Moraa's Tragic Death
55 mins ago
Kiambori Village in Mourning: A Collective Loss in Harriet Moraa's Tragic Death
Stephanie McDougal to be Honored as Nursing Alumni of the Year at WVU Tech’s 2024 Homecoming
1 hour ago
Stephanie McDougal to be Honored as Nursing Alumni of the Year at WVU Tech’s 2024 Homecoming
ASI Announces Discount Sale on Publications to Boost Archaeological Studies
1 hour ago
ASI Announces Discount Sale on Publications to Boost Archaeological Studies
Latest Headlines
World News
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
42 seconds
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
1 min
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
2 mins
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
2 mins
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
3 mins
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
4 mins
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
4 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': A Nationwide Campaign for Justice
5 mins
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': A Nationwide Campaign for Justice
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
4 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app