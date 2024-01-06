NMC Directs Medical Institutes to Submit Student Data Online, Warns of Legal Action for Incorrect Submissions

In a move geared towards transparency and accountability, the National Medical Commission (NMC) of India has issued a directive to all medical colleges and postgraduate institutes across the country. The NMC has ordered these institutions to submit comprehensive data about students admitted to Super Specialty Courses by January 10, 2024. The submission process will take place via an online portal that will be active from January 5 to January 10, 2024.

Emphasizing Accurate Data Submission

The NMC has underscored the exigency of providing true, correct, and authentic data. It has issued a stern warning that any submission of incorrect information could trigger legal action against the responsible institution. The commission has asserted that this process aims to ensure the maintenance of quality and standards in medical education. It has also clarified that only online submissions would be entertained and manual or physical data submission attempts would not be considered.

Providing Support for Online Submission

Understanding the possible teething issues encountered by institutions during the transition to an online system, the NMC has extended its support. It has provided an email address for institutes to reach out if they face difficulties while navigating the online submission process. The commission has assured a prompt response within two working days.

New Guidelines Issued

Apart from this directive, the NMC has also unfurled new guidelines for postgraduate medical education. Known as the ‘Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023’ (PGMER-23), and the ‘National Medical Commission (Recognition of Medical Qualification) Regulations, 2023’, these guidelines aim at streamlining the postgraduate medical education system in the country.