NLC India Ltd Unveils Power Generation Capacity and Future Plans

The Central Public Sector Undertaking, NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), a significant contributor to India's Southern Grid, holds a primary customer base in Tamil Nadu. M. Prasanna Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of NLCIL, unveiled that the company boasts an installed power generation capacity of 4,390 MW in thermal projects and 1,411 MW in renewable energy projects within Tamil Nadu alone.

NLCIL's Contribution to Tamil Nadu's Power Needs

According to Kumar, NLCIL caters to approximately 50% of Tamil Nadu's power requirements, which translates to roughly 10% of the state's power necessities. In a bid to augment its contributions, the company has outlined forthcoming projects— a supercritical thermal power project in Odisha, with Tamil Nadu holding a 62.5% share, and an expansion of the Neyveli Thermal Power Station II in Tamil Nadu, set to supply 81.9% of its capacity to the state. Both projects are scheduled for commissioning in the fiscal year 2029.

Addressing Challenges and Future Plans

While the first half of the fiscal year saw NLCIL grappling with lignite shortages due to land acquisition issues that affected power generation, government intervention has brought about improvement. Despite these hurdles, the company has clarified that it has no intentions to import coal for blending with lignite owing to their vastly different properties, which would likely birth technical challenges. Instead, NLCIL is readying itself for the summer's peak power demands with increased lignite production and maintenance.

Embracing Green Energy

Kumar recognizes the escalating power demand and endorses the expansion of rooftop solar systems in Tamil Nadu. He accentuates the benefits of such systems, such as the absence of network requirements, reduced investment, and zero transmission losses. NLCIL aims to augment its capacity by approximately 50 GW each year through renewable energy sources. Despite a slowdown in thermal power generation due to funding and environmental concerns, Kumar underscores the need to maintain equilibrium between thermal and renewable power for grid safety. He also anticipates that advancements in storage technology, gasification, and green hydrogen will play a pivotal role in the near future.