NLC India Invites Bids for 100 MW Solar Power Project

NLC India Limited has announced the initiation of a tender process for a significant project: the establishment of a 100 MW ISTS connected Solar Power Project across the nation. The project, which also includes operation and maintenance services for three years, is a step towards promoting the deployment of solar power throughout India.

Details of the Tender

Interested parties wishing to participate in the bidding process are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 20,000 for the tender document. A bid guarantee of Rs. 2,46,30,000 is also necessary. The tendering will be conducted through an e-Tendering method using a two-cover system. This method is intended to ensure transparency and efficiency in the procurement process.

Pre-Bid Meeting and Submission Deadlines

A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM (IST). The meeting, which will take place via Video Conference, is designed to address queries and provide further details about the tender. The deadline for bid submission is on January 18, 2024, at 2:30 PM (IST). Part-I of the bid and the physical cover will be opened on the same day at 3:00 PM (IST). The opening date for Part-II, which comprises the Price Bids, will be announced at a later date.

Other Projects of NLC India

Apart from the solar project, NLC India has other significant projects lined up. The company recently awarded Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) a Rs 19,422-crore contract for the construction of a thermal power plant in Talabira, Odisha. The project involves the construction of four ultra-supercritical units of 800 MW each. The power plant will be fed with coal from NLC’s Talabira mines, with NLC aiming to increase coal production from 14.5 MT to 20 MT in the coming years.

