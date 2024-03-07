NIUA Champions Gender Inclusivity and POSH Training in Collaboration with UN Women and UNICEF

The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) marked International Women's Day with a significant step towards enhancing workplace safety and gender inclusivity. In collaboration with UN Women and UNICEF, NIUA hosted a comprehensive Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Training for its staff, underscoring the institution's dedication to creating a secure and inclusive environment for women. This initiative aligns with this year's International Women's Day theme "Count Her In: Invest in Women", focusing on the empowerment and safety of women in the workplace.

Advertisment

Empowering Through Education

The half-day POSH training session aimed to educate and empower NIUA employees about the importance of a safe work environment. With the formalization of an Internal Complaints Committee, NIUA took a robust step in compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013. Dr. Debolina Kundu, NIUA Director (Additional Charge), and Ms. Kanta Singh, UN Women Deputy Country Representative, emphasized the significance of such initiatives in fostering a culture of respect and equality, enabling women to contribute fully to India's urban development.

Gender Inclusivity in Practice

Advertisment

NIUA's commitment to gender inclusivity extends beyond POSH training, as evidenced by the nearly 50% representation of women in senior and lead positions within the organization. This representation is part of a broader strategy that includes adherence to the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, provision of Paternity Leave under the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, and the offering of flexible work arrangements. These policies and practices underline NIUA's dedication to fostering an environment where all employees, regardless of gender, can thrive and grow professionally.

Collaboration for a Safer Future

NIUA's initiatives, including the installation of Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines and the collaboration with international organizations like UN Women and UNICEF, reflect a comprehensive approach to creating safer and more inclusive workplaces. Through rigorous research, policy initiatives, and capacity-building efforts, NIUA continues to support the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in promoting gender-mainstreaming in urban development. These efforts not only enhance workplace safety but also contribute to the broader goal of uplifting the overall quality of life for every resident in Indian cities.

As the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) progresses with its gender inclusivity and safety initiatives, the impact of such measures extends beyond the organizational boundaries. By setting a precedent for gender-responsive urban development, NIUA inspires other institutions to follow suit, paving the way for more inclusive and resilient communities. The collaboration with UN Women and UNICEF serves as a beacon of hope, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in addressing gender disparities and promoting a culture of equity and respect in workplaces across India.