Nitin Gadkari Reveals Amitabh Bachchan as His Favourite, Recalls Zanjeer and Anand Viewings

At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a personal anecdote highlighting his admiration for Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, referencing classics like Zanjeer and Anand as films he has enjoyed multiple times. Gadkari, known for his straightforward opinions, also mentioned his lack of familiarity with recent works of actors such as Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Taapsee Pannu, drawing a generational line in cinematic preferences.

Advertisment

Generational Icons in Cinema

Gadkari's remarks shed light on how cinematic tastes evolve over generations, with Amitabh Bachchan symbolizing an era of Bollywood deeply cherished by many. He emphasized the emotional connection and impact Bachchan's films, particularly Zanjeer and Anand, had on him and likely many others from his generation. This comparison underscores the changing dynamics of film appreciation and the lasting legacy of certain actors.

Impact of Bollywood Legends

Advertisment

The influence of Amitabh Bachchan's body of work, including his roles in Zanjeer and Anand, extends beyond mere entertainment, touching on themes of justice, resilience, and human spirit. These films not only catapulted Bachchan to stardom but also left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, shaping the narrative style and thematic focus of Bollywood films for years to come.

Film Appreciation Across Ages

Gadkari's candid confession about his movie-watching habits offers a glimpse into the personal lives of India's political figures, humanizing them beyond their public personas. It also sparks a conversation about how film preferences are influenced by generational experiences, with each era having its own set of icons and memorable cinematic moments.

The enduring popularity of Amitabh Bachchan among figures like Nitin Gadkari highlights the transcendental nature of true cinematic greatness. While new talents continue to emerge, the legends of yesteryears hold a special place in the cultural memory, bridging generations through shared narratives and iconic performances. Gadkari's fond recollection of Bachchan's films serves as a testament to the lasting impact of Bollywood's golden era on individuals and society at large.