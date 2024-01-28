Nitin Gadkari Proposes Coal Gasification for Non-viable Mines in Vidarbha

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a session on 'coal gasification' at the Advantage Vidarbha event in Nagpur, has proposed an innovative solution for the economically non-viable and low-quality coal mines in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and Western Coal Fields (WCL): coal gasification. By repurposing coal mines where mining activity has dwindled to a near halt, Gadkari emphasized the potential for reinvigorating these spaces with coal gasification projects.

Coal Gasification: A New Lease on Life for Dormant Mines

Gadkari's proposal is not merely about giving a new lease on life to dormant mines, but also about forging public-private partnerships to drive progress in coal gasification, coal extraction, and power projects situated at coal pitheads. He highlighted the need for such initiatives, reinforcing the importance of collaboration and smart utilization of resources to ensure sustainable development.

Addressing the Ammonium Nitrate Shortage

In light of the recent ammonium nitrate shortage affecting mining, the Union Minister advocated for boosting the large-scale production of ammonium nitrate and promoting the use of nano urea as an alternative to deriving urea from coal. His suggestions point towards a strategic recalibration of the industry's approach to addressing challenges and optimizing operations.

The Potential of Coal Gasification

According to Gadkari, coal gasification holds the potential not just for repurposing dormant mines, but also for reducing fuel imports by producing methanol and other by-products. This, in turn, could pave the way for fostering a methanol economy, thereby driving economic growth and sustainability. The Vidarbha region, along with nearby areas in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where WCL operates, have abundant coal reserves that could be harnessed for these initiatives. These efforts could spur employment growth and support the regional development initiative, Advantage Vidarbha.

Gadkari's propositions were put forth in the presence of key figures such as coal secretary Amritlal Meena, Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat, and CIL chairman PM Prasad. His ideas bring to light a roadmap for reshaping the coal industry and leveraging it as a catalyst for economic development and job creation in the region.