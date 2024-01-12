Nitin Gadkari Outlines Ambitious Vision for India’s Automobile Industry

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in his address at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, outlined an ambitious roadmap for India’s automobile industry. Gadkari emphasized the government’s vision to catapult India to the zenith of global automobile manufacturing, setting an audacious target of making the sector a Rs 25 lakh crore industry.

India Surpasses Japan in Automobile Manufacturing

He underscored India’s recent achievement of overtaking Japan to clinch the position of the third-largest automobile manufacturer worldwide. This milestone, according to Gadkari, was a testament to the country’s immense potential in the global automotive landscape.

Embracing Clean Technologies

Gadkari stressed upon the necessity for auto manufacturers to invest in clean technologies, specifically electric vehicles (EVs), as a crucial step towards sustainable development. He highlighted the urgency to address air pollution and the high costs associated with lithium batteries, the key component powering EVs.

India’s Lithium Reserves and EV Market

Interestingly, Gadkari pointed out that India harbors 6 percent of the world’s lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir. He underscored the importance of quick and efficient mining of these reserves to capture the burgeoning global EV market.

Gujarat’s Proactive Measures in EV Infrastructure

In the same vein, Gujarat, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, is actively enhancing its EV charging infrastructure. This move is seen as a strategic initiative to attract investments in EV manufacturing. The state government has set ambitious goals for developing an eco-friendly ecosystem for the entire EV value chain, with emphasis on making EVs accessible, affordable, and energy efficient.

Gadkari’s clarion call underpins the government’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable development within the auto sector. It signals India’s intent to lead the global race in manufacturing environmentally friendly vehicles, thereby shaping the future of the world’s automobile industry.