NITI Aayog Spearheads National Workshop to Boost India’s Marine Fisheries Sector

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, in collaboration with the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and Kerala Fisheries Department, is taking an unprecedented step to further the sustainable development of India’s marine fisheries. A high-profile national workshop is slated for January 5 at the CMFRI in Kochi, Kerala.

United Front for Marine Fisheries

The event will assemble representatives from the central government, fisheries departments from nine coastal states, and one union territory. It is a concerted effort to formulate a unified approach to address the complexities within the marine fisheries sector and strategize on the best ways to utilize marine resources. The assembly will comprise policymakers, industry connoisseurs, and researchers who will explore various pertinent topics.

Addressing Key Challenges

Issues such as certification and sustainability, market linkages, value addition, seafood export, and broader challenges within the fishing and seafood industry will be prominently discussed. The workshop will be graced by the presence of NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and Member Ramesh Chand, alongside other representatives from the NITI Aayog, Union Fisheries Ministry, and the fisheries departments of the participating states and union territory.

Harnessing the Potential of Marine Wealth

This initiative is deemed crucial for harnessing the potential of India’s marine wealth and articulating effective strategies and partnerships across multiple coastal states and the central government. The event is a testament to the commitment of the NITI Aayog and its partners in promoting sustainable fishing practices, adopting advanced technology, and implementing policy reforms to boost the marine fisheries industry.

In conclusion, the forthcoming workshop is expected to foster open dialogue on the challenges faced and potential solutions, with a goal of developing tailored strategies and partnerships to address the issues and explore prospects in the marine fisheries sector. It is a significant stride towards sustainable development and optimal utilization of India’s marine resources.