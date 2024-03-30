Nithiin Unveils Dynamic First Looks for 'Robinhood', 'Thammudu' on Birthday, Sparks Buzz

On the special occasion of his birthday, Tollywood star Nithiin treated fans to the first glimpses of his highly anticipated upcoming films, 'Robinhood' and 'Thammudu'. The actor's diverse roles in these projects have set the stage for a year filled with intrigue and excitement in Telugu cinema. As the film industry and fans alike celebrate these reveals, the absence of announced female leads in both projects has fueled widespread speculation and discussion.

Robinhood: A Blend of Mystery and Adventure

Venky Kudumula's 'Robinhood' presents Nithiin in an enigmatic light, with promotional materials leaving fans guessing about his exact role. Initially introduced as a charismatic thief, Nithiin's latest look depicts him as 'Agent RH', adding layers to the character's persona and the film's narrative. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with music by GV Prakash, and featuring key performances by Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore, 'Robinhood' promises a mix of humor, action, and adventure. The departure of Rashmika Mandanna from the project due to scheduling conflicts has left audiences eager to learn who will step into the female lead role.

Thammudu: On the Road to Discovery

Directed by Sriram Venu, 'Thammudu' showcases Nithiin in a markedly different avatar, perched atop a bus with a vel in hand, hinting at a journey of valor and discovery. The presence of veteran actor Laya and the musical talents of Ajaneesh Loknath further enhance the film's appeal. Under the production banner of Dil Raju, 'Thammudu' is in the midst of shooting, with its cast beyond the lead yet to be disclosed. This air of mystery around the project adds to the anticipation among Nithiin's fans and followers of Telugu cinema.

Spotlight on Nithiin's Versatile Portrayals

