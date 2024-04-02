Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Begins Filming: Ranbir Kapoor to Embody Lord Ram

After extensive preparations, Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of 'Ramayana' has officially commenced filming, marking a new chapter in Indian cinema. With Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor set to portray Lord Ram, the project has already garnered significant attention and anticipation. The initiation of the shoot was celebrated with a traditional pooja ceremony, symbolizing the team's hopes for success and blessings for the journey ahead. Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita, adding to the stellar ensemble expected to bring this epic tale to life.

Preparation Meets Perfection

Under the meticulous direction of Nitesh Tiwari, known for his blockbuster hit 'Dangal', the 'Ramayana' project has been in the pipeline, undergoing rigorous pre-production activities. From assembling a dedicated team for diction and dialogue to focusing on detailed costume designs, Tiwari's vision for the film is unfolding with precision. Ranbir Kapoor, in preparation for his role, has been working closely with diction experts to ensure his portrayal of Lord Ram is both authentic and impactful. The film, promising to be a visual spectacle, is investing heavily in VFX and special effects to achieve an international standard of cinematic excellence.

As filming begins today, April 2, 2024, excitement among industry insiders and fans alike soars to new heights. The project gains even more excitement with the addition of leading lady Sai Pallavi to the group. “After the body doubles are locked, they will be called throughout the week to shoot stunts against the green screen. On Monday, the extras were also called on the set to prep for the crowd sequences. Over the next few days, the team will shoot several elaborate scenes featuring a crowd. Nitesh wants everything perfect down to the last detail for his magnum opus,” Nitesh wants every last detail to be flawless.

The makers of Ramayana have put in a great deal of research and work on pre-production, and if rumors are to be believed, the film will be released on April 17, 2024, the auspicious day of Ram Navami.

