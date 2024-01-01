NIT Tiruchirappalli Invites Applications for Junior Research Fellow Position

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli has opened its doors for applications for the position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). This opportunity is part of a project titled ‘Improvement of thermo-mechanical properties of aero-turbine blades through 3D printed auxetic structures‘. The project aims at enhancing the thermo-mechanical properties of aero-turbine blades, a critical component in aviation technology, using advanced 3D printing techniques.

Necessary Qualifications and Eligibility

Applicants for this position should have a first-class degree in BE/BTech in Mechanical, Production, Metallurgy, or Aero engineering from a UGC-recognized university with a valid GATE score. Alternatively, a first-class ME/MTech degree in manufacturing technology, CAD/CAM, Metallurgy, Thermal engineering, or Aero engineering coupled with a valid GATE score is also acceptable.

Role Responsibilities and Remuneration

The selected JRF will be tasked with performing simulations and analyses using FEA packages, 3D CAD modeling, 3D printing, conducting experiments, and carrying out thermo-mechanical, microstructural examinations. The role also entails writing reports and technical articles. For the responsibilities undertaken, the JRF will receive a monthly salary of ₹ 37,000 for the two-year duration of the project.

Age Limit and Selection Process

The upper age limit for applicants is 28 years. However, there is age relaxation for SC/ST and OBC candidates of 5 and 3 years respectively. The selection process will be based on a valid GATE score, academic marks, relevant experience, and other criteria set by the selection committee. Interviews will be conducted for eligible candidates.

The application deadline is January 5, 2024, at 4 pm. All applications must be submitted via email in softcopy PDF format along with necessary documents.