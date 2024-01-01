en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

NIT Tiruchirappalli Invites Applications for Junior Research Fellow Position

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
NIT Tiruchirappalli Invites Applications for Junior Research Fellow Position

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli has opened its doors for applications for the position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). This opportunity is part of a project titled ‘Improvement of thermo-mechanical properties of aero-turbine blades through 3D printed auxetic structures‘. The project aims at enhancing the thermo-mechanical properties of aero-turbine blades, a critical component in aviation technology, using advanced 3D printing techniques.

Necessary Qualifications and Eligibility

Applicants for this position should have a first-class degree in BE/BTech in Mechanical, Production, Metallurgy, or Aero engineering from a UGC-recognized university with a valid GATE score. Alternatively, a first-class ME/MTech degree in manufacturing technology, CAD/CAM, Metallurgy, Thermal engineering, or Aero engineering coupled with a valid GATE score is also acceptable.

Role Responsibilities and Remuneration

The selected JRF will be tasked with performing simulations and analyses using FEA packages, 3D CAD modeling, 3D printing, conducting experiments, and carrying out thermo-mechanical, microstructural examinations. The role also entails writing reports and technical articles. For the responsibilities undertaken, the JRF will receive a monthly salary of ₹ 37,000 for the two-year duration of the project.

Age Limit and Selection Process

The upper age limit for applicants is 28 years. However, there is age relaxation for SC/ST and OBC candidates of 5 and 3 years respectively. The selection process will be based on a valid GATE score, academic marks, relevant experience, and other criteria set by the selection committee. Interviews will be conducted for eligible candidates.

The application deadline is January 5, 2024, at 4 pm. All applications must be submitted via email in softcopy PDF format along with necessary documents.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Belgravia's Gem: The Goring Hotel's Social Impact Through the Hotel School

By Bijay Laxmi

Navigating the UPSC Civil Services Interview: Expert Insights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shelling at Ukrainian University Escalates Ongoing Conflict

By Safak Costu

SHUATS Vice Chancellor Arrested: Unrest and Uncertainty Grip University

By Dil Bar Irshad

South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare C ...
@Education · 3 hours
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare C ...
heart comment 0
Andhra Pradesh Embarks on a Transformative Journey in School Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Andhra Pradesh Embarks on a Transformative Journey in School Education
CBSE Launches Psychological Counseling Facilities for Exam Students

By Dil Bar Irshad

CBSE Launches Psychological Counseling Facilities for Exam Students
Defence Minister and UP CM Inaugurate Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School for Girls: A Leap towards Gender Equality in Defence

By Rafia Tasleem

Defence Minister and UP CM Inaugurate Samvid Gurukulam Sainik School for Girls: A Leap towards Gender Equality in Defence
Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children’s Literature in Britain

By BNN Correspondents

Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children's Literature in Britain
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident
15 seconds
Australian Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident
Jason Whitlock Questions CBS’s Prioritization of Celebrity Presence at NFL Games
35 seconds
Jason Whitlock Questions CBS’s Prioritization of Celebrity Presence at NFL Games
New Year, New Goals: The Power and Psychology of Resolutions
46 seconds
New Year, New Goals: The Power and Psychology of Resolutions
Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Congress' Remark Stirs Political Waters
56 seconds
Bhagwant Mann's 'Ek Thi Congress' Remark Stirs Political Waters
Alex Scott Voices Concerns Over Channel Islands' Talents and Scouting Opportunities
2 mins
Alex Scott Voices Concerns Over Channel Islands' Talents and Scouting Opportunities
Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness
3 mins
Holiday Travel Health Advisory: Emphasizing Precautions and Wellness
Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes
4 mins
Global Elections 2024: A Critical Examination of Political and Economic Landscapes
Andy Murray Faces Early Exit in Brisbane International
4 mins
Andy Murray Faces Early Exit in Brisbane International
New Year's Diets: A Closer Look at Long-Term Efficacy
4 mins
New Year's Diets: A Closer Look at Long-Term Efficacy
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
8 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
20 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
23 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
24 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
59 mins
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
3 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
3 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
4 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app