NIT Mizoram Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram has set into motion a recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Professor Grade – II (on Contract). The opportunity is open to those who meet the stipulated eligibility criteria and are keen on immersing themselves in the tranquil environment of Mizoram, renowned for its high literacy rate and serene ambiance that foster academic pursuits.

A Modern Hub for Learning

The institute prides itself on its state-of-the-art laboratories, equipped with the latest technology and software to cater to the evolving educational demands of the 21st century. It is a hub for learning and innovation where academic aspirations meet technological advancements.

Application Process and Fee Details

Aspiring candidates are required to submit their applications in the prescribed format, along with all necessary supporting documents and annexures, to the Registrar In-Charge of NIT Mizoram via email by January 28, 2024. The recruitment notice also provides specific account details for online fee payment. Notably, women, PWD candidates, and internal faculty members are exempted from the application fee, while others are expected to remit the fee online and include the payment receipt with their application.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the role requires candidates to possess a PhD. There is no specified age limit for the position. Thus, aspirants of various age groups who meet the educational qualifications are welcomed to apply. This recruitment drive underscores NIT Mizoram’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated.