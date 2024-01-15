en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move

In a strategic maneuver aimed at fortifying its position in the Indian automotive market, Nissan Motor India has appointed industry veteran Saurabh Vatsa as its Deputy Managing Director. The move is aligned with Nissan’s comprehensive plan to strengthen its foothold in the country through substantial investment and a new range of electrified vehicles.

A Stalwart’s Journey to Nissan

Saurabh Vatsa, an accomplished figure in the automotive sector, comes to Nissan with a rich tapestry of experiences. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Citroen brand in India during his tenure at Stellantis. His career spanning over two decades with General Motors, where he held key positions in South Korea, is testament to his extensive industry knowledge and global experience. Vatsa’s educational arsenal is equally impressive, boasting a degree from Delhi University and an MBA from the International Management Institute.

Driving Nissan’s Transformation in India

In his new role at Nissan, Vatsa will be reporting to Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava and will be instrumental in implementing Nissan’s transformation roadmap in India. Charting the course for Nissan’s future in the country, Vatsa’s leadership will be pivotal in driving the next phase of growth, building upon the success of the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan’s Strategic Bet on India

This appointment is part of a larger strategic push by Nissan to prepare for the future. The company plans to invest USD 600 million in India as part of the Alliance, with an ambitious plan to introduce a range of electrified vehicles by 2030. As we stride into 2024, Nissan’s commitment to India is clear – the company is here not just to compete, but to lead in the rapidly transforming automotive sector.

0
Automotive Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
25 seconds ago
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
The BMW Group has set a new sales record in 2023, with its brands BMW, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad all reporting record-breaking sales. The group’s sales in Q4 increased by 10.3% from the previous year, reaching 718,778 units. This strong performance is credited to effective collaboration with retail partners and the commendable efforts of the
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
Experience High-Performance Thrills with a Used Sports Car: An Expert Guide
7 mins ago
Experience High-Performance Thrills with a Used Sports Car: An Expert Guide
Oscilloscope Market Set for Robust Growth, Estimated to Reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030
30 mins ago
Oscilloscope Market Set for Robust Growth, Estimated to Reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030
Triumph Unveils New Daytona 660 Sports Motorcycle for 2024
2 mins ago
Triumph Unveils New Daytona 660 Sports Motorcycle for 2024
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
2 mins ago
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
The Heartwarming Tale of Coburg's Iconic Ford Laser
5 mins ago
The Heartwarming Tale of Coburg's Iconic Ford Laser
Latest Headlines
World News
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
18 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
31 seconds
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
31 seconds
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
32 seconds
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
36 seconds
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
39 seconds
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
47 seconds
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
58 seconds
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
1 min
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app