Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move

In a strategic maneuver aimed at fortifying its position in the Indian automotive market, Nissan Motor India has appointed industry veteran Saurabh Vatsa as its Deputy Managing Director. The move is aligned with Nissan’s comprehensive plan to strengthen its foothold in the country through substantial investment and a new range of electrified vehicles.

A Stalwart’s Journey to Nissan

Saurabh Vatsa, an accomplished figure in the automotive sector, comes to Nissan with a rich tapestry of experiences. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Citroen brand in India during his tenure at Stellantis. His career spanning over two decades with General Motors, where he held key positions in South Korea, is testament to his extensive industry knowledge and global experience. Vatsa’s educational arsenal is equally impressive, boasting a degree from Delhi University and an MBA from the International Management Institute.

Driving Nissan’s Transformation in India

In his new role at Nissan, Vatsa will be reporting to Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava and will be instrumental in implementing Nissan’s transformation roadmap in India. Charting the course for Nissan’s future in the country, Vatsa’s leadership will be pivotal in driving the next phase of growth, building upon the success of the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan’s Strategic Bet on India

This appointment is part of a larger strategic push by Nissan to prepare for the future. The company plans to invest USD 600 million in India as part of the Alliance, with an ambitious plan to introduce a range of electrified vehicles by 2030. As we stride into 2024, Nissan’s commitment to India is clear – the company is here not just to compete, but to lead in the rapidly transforming automotive sector.